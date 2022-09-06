The search for Waterbury’s next municipal manager was down to three finalists at the start of this week with candidates invited for in-person interviews on Wednesday.
As the week began, the committee overseeing the recruiting effort had not shared the names of the contenders yet and members stressed that the process the group was using was intended to keep applicants confidential.
“We’ve narrowed it to three finalists after the Zoom interviews,” said Skip Flanders, chair of the Board of Commissioners of the Edward Farrar Utility District.
The Municipal Manager Search Committee has two members each from the utility district board – Flanders and Natalie Sherman – along with two Select Board members, Chair Mike Bard and Vice Chair Dani Kehlmann, and Waterbury Public Library Director Rachel Muse. The committee is working with Rick McGuire, a consultant from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
The committee received 32 applications for the position advertised earlier this summer in preparation for current Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk’s retirement at the end of this year. Shepeluk has been in the job for 34 years.
Last month, the committee whittled down the field to seven candidates for first interviews that were done via Zoom. The first session on Aug. 12 got postponed when internet service to Waterbury was down due to a mishap with a Comcast fiber optic cable that was damaged during road work along U.S. Route 2. The interviews then were conducted on Aug. 15 and 16.
The decision on which candidate to hire will be made jointly by the Select Board and the utility district Board of Commissioners for whom the manager serves as the key town staff member.
As part of the process, the search committee last month also put out a call for community volunteers to serve on a second panel that will meet individually with each of the finalists and provide input for the hiring choice. Flanders said 11 people volunteered. Six were named to that group: Bob Butler, Beth Gilpin, Mary Koen, John Malter, Michelle Ryan and David Rye.
On Wednesday, the community member panel was scheduled to convene at 12:30 p.m. at the Waterbury Public Library to interview each of the three finalists individually. A second meeting starting at 4:25 p.m. at the library was planned for the Waterbury Select Board and the EFUD Board of Commissioners together to conduct individual interviews as well. The citizen group was to share its feedback later that evening with the elected officials.
Both meetings were warned as public meetings with an opportunity for public comment but the intent, Flanders said, was for both groups to conduct the candidate interviews in executive session without any members of the public in attendance. The Zoom interviews also were done in executive session.
Flanders said the committees were referring to the candidates simply as No. 22, No. 26, and No. 32 – shorthand from the application process to keep their names confidential. The committee previously said that there were only a few women candidates overall and that all of those in the interview group were men. Flanders said the three finalists were “experienced municipal personnel” and they all are from Vermont.
Various other hiring processes have played out recently in the region. Most familiar to local residents may be the process early this year when the Harwood Unified Union School Board conducted its search for a new superintendent to succeed Brigid Nease. That began in the fall of 2021 and used an outside recruitment firm to assist. By early January, candidates were chosen for interviews.
When the school board narrowed the field to three finalists, those individuals were announced publicly. Although their individual interviews were in closed session with the school board, they toured schools, met students and staff, and recorded on video group conversations with a school board member, a student, a teacher, and an administrator that were posted online for community members to watch. An online form for public comments was provided as well.
Community feedback was enthusiastic for candidate Mike Leichliter from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, whom the school board preferred as well. He was offered the job, accepted, and is now the district’s superintendent.
When asked about the protocols the Waterbury officials will follow in releasing information about the finalists, both Flanders and Kehlmann said that the search consultant guided the local officials in setting the ground rules. That includes keeping candidate identities confidential until they reach their choice.
They said they want to be mindful of applicants who may not want current employers to know they are interviewing for a new position, especially if they aren’t offered the Waterbury job.
“At this point, that’s what we promised them. They’re expecting that,” Kehlmann explained. “We want to be respectful of people who might be looking to change jobs.”
The committee members said they were not certain whether one finalist would be chosen at the end of Wednesday’s process. It depends on whether there is consensus, Flanders said. If there is, they could proceed with a job offer. If not, the boards may want to invite candidates back for additional interview time. Whenever they reach a choice, any offer would be subject to a background check before a contract is signed, he noted.
And when the group reaches its choice, the candidate’s identity will be shared with the community, Flanders said.
Check online at WaterburyRoundabout.org for updates on the manager search process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.