Gov. Phil Scott on April 6 signed H.722 which updates Vermont’s districts of the House of Representatives and the senatorial districts of the Senate.
On the face of it, Waterbury’s representation in the State House is virtually unchanged. Your House district, Washington-Chittenden, remains made up of the towns of Waterbury, Bolton, Huntington, as well as Buel’s Gore.
The redistricting process was a long and winding road in the House, as the Government Operations committee considered changes suggested by the Legislative Apportionment Board, which would have split a portion of Waterbury from the main district, creating two districts: one with the bulk of Waterbury, and one with a sliver of Waterbury combined with Bolton, Huntington and Buel’s Gore. Waterbury’s Board of Civil Authority disagreed with this proposed change; Bolton was neutral; Huntington supported it.
In the end, the House of Representatives voted to keep the Washington-Chittenden district as it has been since 2012, with two seats representing these communities.
The Senate, however, made a change that may have an impact on Waterbury. Their work, given the changes in population density across the state, required a change in the boundaries of the Lamoille County senatorial district. That redistricting effort resulted in the town of Stowe being assigned to the Washington County senatorial district. This change will undoubtedly make a difference to those who will serve as senators in this larger district.
The deadline for submitting petitions to run for state House or Senate offices in the November election is May 26, at the district clerk’s office, which in our district is Waterbury.
Rep. Tom Stevens, D-Waterbury, and Rep. Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury, are the two House members representing the Washington-Chittenden district.
