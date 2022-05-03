As a home-based childcare provider for 13 years and a Vermont Early Childhood Network leader for the past 12 years, I am extremely fortunate to have a wonderful group of childcare providers participating in the Waterbury Area Network. With Provider Appreciation Day upon us on May 6, I would like to celebrate these heroes and recognize their commitment to children, families, and the community and suggest that now is the perfect time to write a thoughtful card to your early educator or recognize them in a special way.
The past couple of years have been incredibly stressful for families and childcare providers alike. While families struggle to find affordable, loving, and rich childcare programs, many programs are struggling to stay open and vibrant. Since the pandemic, some providers have been able to stay open, others have struggled with staying open and sadly many programs have been forced to close due to lack of enrollment or staffing, covid, or sheer burnout.
Operating a home childcare program can be incredibly isolating, emotional, and draining in addition to rewarding, exciting, and enjoyable. But having a network such as the Vermont Early Childhood Network has allowed early educators to connect, share, and learn from one another. I know the work I do with children and families has been easier knowing that I have a professional support system and team to support healthy children and families.
Home childcare providers wake up each morning not knowing how the day is going to unfold. It could be a day of building and constructing art activities, cooking, music, and movement, or a day filled with tears and big emotions. Home providers invite each child and their family into their homes and lives. Children become an extension of the provider’s family as they sit at our tables for meals, snuggle with us on the couch or chair, and share rich stories about home and school.
Home childcare programs have a unique setting as children are overlapping with multiple aged children. Young children may be kicking a ball with a middle schooler or getting a story read to them. Preschool children may be holding an infant and singing a lullaby. Children of all ages are learning to nurture and care for each other. I would like to thank the many families that we serve for the flexibility, trust, and continued support they provide along the way. It truly takes a village to raise little people into kind, giving, smart big people.
For the past 25 years, the Vermont Early Childhood Network of Washington County has held a special ceremony called Provider Recognition Night. The last event was held in May 2019, with more than 100 early childhood educators participating. The event included a catered dinner, dessert, raffle, door prizes, and gifts for every provider in attendance. Sadly, due to the pandemic and changed grant funding we have not been able to host such a vibrant celebration. Please take a moment to recognize the hard work of your child’s early educator. They put their heart and soul into the work they do every day!
In addition to myself, the following providers are members of the Waterbury Vermont Early Childhood Network Group: Abby Fish and Ashlee Milia in Waterbury; Amanda Isham and Jennifer Bombard in Duxbury; Jeannie Randall in Moretown; Alexandria Whitcolmb in Barre City, and Leticia Long in Barre Town). If you would like to become a member please reach out!
Kelley Hackett
Waterbury
Vermont Early Childhood Network leader
