CAPITAL DIVISION ALL-LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER SELECTIONS
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR:
Harwood Union’s Tanum Nelson and Louisa Thomsen
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Stephen LaRock, Paine Mountain
REFEREE OF THE YEAR:
Brian Barney
FIRST TEAM
Harwood players: Senior Tanum Nelson, juniors Louisa Thomsen and Cierra McKay, sophomore Tessa Jernigan; U-32 senior Lauren Towne, junior Avery Knauss; Stowe seniors Lucy Genung, Malinn Sigler, sophomore Sarah Hailey; Paine Mountain junior Becca Dupere, sophomore Emma Korrow; North Country senior Josie Chitamber, sophomore Charli Kellaway, freshman Sabine Brueck; Spaulding senior Chloe Mattson, juniors Paige Allen, Sage MacAuley; Lamoille senior Phoebe Loomis, junior Barrett Freeman; Lyndon seniors Emma Renaudette, Arya Degeorge; Peoples Academy senior Weslie Carlson, freshman Sadie Baranyay; Lake Region senior Mara Royer, sophomore Madison Bowman, freshman Anya Kennedy; Montpelier juniors Sienna Mills, Grace Nostrant.
SECOND TEAM
Harwood players: Senior Emma Ravelin, juniors Abby Young, Ciera Fiaschetti, sophomore Quinn Nelson. U-32 senior Tovah Williams, freshman Clara Wilson; Stowe sophomore Charlotte Stevens; Paine Mountain juniors Isabel Humbert, Meredith MacAskill; North Country juniors Cora Nadeau, Opal Beauchesne, Lahna Descheneau, freshman Josie Fortin; Spaulding juniors Rebecca McKelvey, Yvonne Roberge, sophomore Madelyn Hull; Lamoille senior Kaylee White, sophomore Grace Kirk; Lyndon senior Carissa Brittain, junior Julia Taylor; Peoples Academy junior Anna Isselhardt; Lake Region senior Alexis Limlaw-Sicard, junior Sakoya Sweeney; Montpelier juniors Anika Turcotte, Molly Hutton; Thetford Academy senior Kiran Back, junior Madi Mousely.
HONORABLE MENTION
Harwood players: Seniors Rubi Murphy, Josie Rand, junior Addey Lilley. U-32 freshmen Maia Pasco, Alyssa Frazier; Stowe seniors Ella Murphy, Olivia Gianni, junior Ellie Zimmerman; Paine Mountain seniors Fasika Parrott, Piper Mattsson, junior Autumn DeForge; North Country sophomore Tristin Colburn, junior Reeve Applegate; Spaulding junior Lily LaCroix, senior Emily Morris; Lamoille senior Annabelle Wells, sophomore Essie Loomis, freshman Logan Freeman. CAPITAL DIVISION ALL-LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER SELECTIONS
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR:
Ben Collier, Montpelier; Oliver Nigro, Peoples Academy
COACHES OF THE YEAR:
Joe Yalicki, Harwood Union; Colin Crawford-Stempel, Paine Mountain
REFEREE OF THE YEAR:
Peter Rossi
FIRST TEAM
Harwood players: Seniors Jack Birmingham, Chris James; juniors Jordan Shullenberger, Adam Porterfield. Montpelier seniors Ben Collier, Will Bruzzese, Ronnie Riby-Williams, Noah Samuelsen; North Country seniors Cayde Micknak, Ian Applegate, and junior Cooper Brueck; Stowe seniors Adrian Bryan, Wiley Barnett, and junior Ben Nissenbaum. Peoples Academy seniors Oliver Nigro, Cole Grant; U-32 seniors Kayl Humke, Sean Butler; Paine Mountain senior Caiden Crawford-Stempel; Hazen senior Reed Kehler; Thetford Academy senior Elliot Jones; Lyndon Institute senior Nick Matteis; Spaulding senior Ryan Glassford.
SECOND TEAM
Harwood players: Juniors Adin Combs, Cooper Olney, and sophomore Zachary Smith. Montpelier seniors Brooks Duprey, Sina Fallahi, and junior Felx Seiler; North Country junior Noah Fortin and senior Austin Giroux; Stowe juniors Carson Matckie, TJ Guffey; Peoples Academy juniors Chandler Follensbee, Nathan Nolan; U-32 juniors Finn O’Donnell, Dylan Hinchcliffe; Paine Mountain seniors Nick Passalacqua, Ethan Miller; Hazen senior Tyson Davison; Randolph senior Levi West; Thetford seniors Ethan Marshia, Mack Briglin; Lake Region junior Colby Lafluer; Lyndon senior Sullivan Davis; Spaulding sophomore Matt Redmond; Lamoille senior George Sullivan.
HONORABLE MENTION
Harwood freshman Liam Combs; Montpelier sophomore Brio Levitt, freshman Clayton Foster; North Country freshman Alex Giroux, senior Amos Willey, sophomore Levi Brewer; Stowe juniors Henry Riley, Woody Reichelt, Evan Reichelt, and senior Luke Farley; Peoples Academy senior Mathew Moeykens, freshman Zander Washzuch, sophomore Cooper Shove; U-32 junior Ben Clark; Paine Mountain seniors Logan Amell, Pietro Cie, Jon Tenney, Travis Robillaird, and junior Tucker Hall; Randolph senior Andrew Lewis, sophomore Benjamin Hanford; Thetford Academy senior Fritz Junker, freshman Boone Fahey; Lake Region sophomore Liam Oliver, freshman Lincoln Racine, junior Aiden Poginy, senior Robbie Bowman; Lyndon Institute seniors Aiden Bogie, Aiden Hale; Spaulding seniors John Jesmoth, Ian MacDonald; Lamoille senior Bryce Asper; Hazen juniors Jadon Baker, Lincoln Michaud, Tyler Rivard, and sophomores Gabe Michaud, Xavier Hill.
FIELD HOCKEY
Harwood players earned spots on the All-League Capital teams First Team: Senior Maggie Aiken Second Team: Seniors Rachel Goodwin, Merry Smith Honorable Mention: Senior Anna Kudriavetz, junior Kate Goodrich VOLLEYBALL The Vermont Youth Volleyball Association announced its All-Vermont teams for high school boys and girls volleyball following the 2021 season. Players will participate in the Northern New England Showcase games later this month. Harwood junior middle Mia Lapointe was named to the Third Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.