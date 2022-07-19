The Children’s Literacy Foundation hosts a free Virtual Summer Series for kids of all ages with the Collaborative Summer Library Program theme, “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The series consists of three online midday sessions hosted by different presenters, each with a unique take on the theme. Each session starts at 11:30 a.m. and will last about 30 minutes. Dates are:
Thursday, July 21: Vermont author Christy Mihaly shares her new book, “Water: A Deep Dive of Discovery.” Learn fascinating facts about water. Mihaly has written more than 30 children's nonfiction titles on topics from hayfields to free speech to food. She says she writes for kids because she believes that our best hope for the future is raising young people who love to read, and giving them the knowledge and skills to lead.
Wednesday, July 27: Vermont author Steve Swineburne will tell stories, sing songs, and share poems about tide pools and sea turtles. A lifelong naturalist, author, and musician, Swinburne loves to share his passion for the environment, writing and music.
Tuesday, Aug. 2: Vermont poet Ted Scheu, “That Poetry Guy,” will host a workshop compiling oceans of ideas, questions, facts, and stories into poems written by participants. Scheu has written thousands of poems for children, and is a former classroom teacher.
Find information to join via Zoom at clifonline.org or email clif@clifonline.com.
Based in Waterbury, the nonprofit CLiF serves children up to age 12 in rural Vermont and New Hampshire with reading and writing programs.
