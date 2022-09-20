The Vermont Wing of the Civil Air Patrol has awarded the Amelia Earhart Award to two Vermont cadets including Waterbury resident Cadet Captain Nathanael Conyers.
Col. Richard Beach, Commander of the Vermont Wing, conferred the honors to Conyers and Cadet Captain Aden Cushman, members of the Capital Composite Squadron based at Edward Knapp State Airport in Berlin.
Only 3% of Civil Air Patrol cadets nationwide earn the Earhart Award in honor of Amelia Earhart, an aviatrix, writer, and champion for civil rights who set many records in aviation’s infancy before her famous disappearance during her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe in 1939.
The Earhart Award marks the cadets’ completion of Phase III of the Cadet Program, recognizing excellence in leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character. Cadets who earn the Amelia Earhart Award are promoted to the grade of cadet captain and are challenged to lead and serve junior-ranking cadets in their hometown squadron and around the state. They also are eligible to represent the United States in the International Air Cadet Exchange.
Now a sophomore at Harwood Union High School, Conyers joined Capital Composite Squadron in 2019 and attended CAP Region Cadet Leadership School in 2021 and the Northeast Region Glider Academy in July. In August, he commanded a flight at the Connecticut/New Jersey Wing Encampment and currently serves as the Cadet Commander of Aerospace Education for Capital Composite Squadron.
A sophomore at Spaulding High School in Barre, Cushman joined Capital Composite Squadron in 2019 and also attended CAP Region Cadet Leadership School in 2021 and Hawk Mountain Ranger School in July. He commanded a flight at the Massachusetts Wing Encampment in July and currently serves as Cadet Commander of Emergency Services for Capital Composite Squadron.
The Civil Air Patrol is a civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Based in South Burlington, the Vermont Wing has squadrons around the state including Barre/Montpelier. Members work with schools and community organizations to promote aerospace education, provide aerospace education instruction, and arrange field trips to local airports, aerospace companies, and organizations.
In the cadet program, youths ages 12-18 attend year-round activities where they learn to lead, fly airplanes, engage in STEM activities, organize events, gain outdoor skills to assist in search and rescue, participate in physical training, and more.
The Vermont Wing provides search and rescue and disaster relief missions and support for local and federal agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Vermont State Police, Vermont Air National Guard. More information is online at vtwg.cap.gov and GoCivilAirPatrol.com.
