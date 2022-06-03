The brick chimney at the Waterbury Congregational Church is a popular roosting spot for chimney swifts, birds that are a focus of conservation efforts. For the next few weeks, they likely can be seen returning at dusk to their nests inside. See more photos and a video online at WaterburyRoundabout.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.