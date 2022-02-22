To the Duxbury community:
My name is Richard Charland, I have entered my name on the Town Meeting ballot for the three-year position on the Duxbury Selectboard. My wife and I have lived in Duxbury for approximately 20 years. I have been employed my entire career in the energy and HVAC field. I had the pleasure of serving on the Selectboard from 2006 through 2014. I believe those eight years provided both experience and a unique perspective on Town operations.
Approximately 65% of the town budget is spent on maintenance of the town’s roads. We have 35 miles of roads 3.5 miles of which are paved. The gravel roads in town, many of which are vertical, have been subject to severe storm damage in the past. It is incumbent on the selectboard to provide a rigorous plan of grading, ditching, maintenance and replacement of culverts where required throughout the town.
The town’s infrastructure will also require an organized plan to rebuild some of our roads, long overdue. Repairs will be needed on the abutments to one of the bridges on Camels Hump Road as well as replacement of several large culverts.
The town has been committed for many years to providing the Highway Department with the equipment required to perform their tasks. Twenty years ago, the town replaced the Highway Garage making use of a building donated and relocated from Waterbury. We have discussed the need to refurbish this structure for several years and the time has come to get this done so it can serve for many more years. Having a garage such as this is critical to protecting, prolonging and maintaining our capital equipment.
These are far from the only priorities in Duxbury, they are however what I believe should be our primary focus. Concurrent with work on these will require a five-year plan to address the former gravel pit, salt shed, town office, paving etc. Doing so will allow us to both prioritize what needs to be done, and also provide the opportunity to plan for the financial impact.
We no longer have the opportunity to meet and discuss town affairs as we did for so many years at Town Meeting. Please know that I am readily accessible to discuss and answer questions. I look forward to the opportunity if elected to serve the residents of Duxbury.
Thank you,
Richard L. Charland
Duxbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.