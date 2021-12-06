On Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. Wesley United Methodist Church will hold a special ceremony to recognize Ed and Robin Lemery for starting the annual Christmas trees sale to support local food shelves and an emergency community fund in honor of their son Jason.
Jason died at the age of 18 in a car crash in 1991. That Christmas, his family began the tree sale in his memory. Each year since, the sale has been run on the church lawn with proceeds supporting the Waterbury Area Food Shelf, the Duxbury Food Shelf and the Good Neighbor Fund.
Volunteers and members of the public are invited to the church lawn among the trees on Dec. 11 to thank Ed and Robin and all of the volunteers who have helped over the years.
This project has contributed thousands of dollars to the welfare of the community. Speakers will include church leaders, food shelf staff, volunteers and others about the project and its value to the Waterbury area community.
As of press time this week, trees were on site for sale until supplies run out. The sale uses an honor system with trees marked with price tags. Buyers are asked to leave payment in a lockbox at the church either in cash or checks made to the Waterbury Food Shelf.
