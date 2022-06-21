Central Vermont Medical Center has opened a new orthopedic and sports medicine practice in Waterbury Center in space formerly used for an urgent care clinic.
The space just off Vermont Route 100 in the complex with Jimmz Pizza and Bisbee’s is an alternative facility for orthopedic care to offices at the the hospital in Berlin for residents in Waterbury, Stowe and Mad River Valley communities, hospital officials said.
The hospital operated an ExpressCare clinic in the space which closed in early 2020.
The new practice opened on June 1 and it will have several health care providers on staff.
J.P. Begly, MD, an orthopedic surgeon and a U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team volunteer physician, will care for patients at the facility. Dr. Sara Graves, another orthopedic surgeon, along with orthopedic Physician Assistant Helen Hollenbach will also be based there.
“We’re thrilled to offer a second location for our patients,” Begly said. “Sarah, Helen and I all have a keen interest in sports medicine, which we know will serve this active community well.”
Begly joined the orthopedic team at Central Vermont Medical Center from Vail’s Steadman Philippon Research Institute where he did a one-year sports medicine fellowship focused on minimally invasive hip, knee and shoulder interventions. He attended Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at New York University Hospital for Joint Diseases.
Graves specializes in minimally invasive endoscopic carpal tunnel release as well as knee and hip replacements. She attended the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles and completed her orthopedic surgery internship and residency at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.
“We are committed to providing the care our communities need, as close to home as possible,” said CVMC President and Chief Operating Officer Anna Noonan. “We believe this office is a critical part of achieving that goal, and we are proud to bring this type of world-class orthopedic and sports medicine to more of our communities.”
Central Vermont Medical Center is part of the University of Vermont Health Network.
