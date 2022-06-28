Waterbury’s annual Not Quite Independence Day celebration kicked off Vermont’s Fourth of July festivities last Saturday. Now that the local parade, block party, and fireworks are complete, it might be fun to check out the festivities in neighboring communities. Here’s a look at nearby celebrations this 4th of July holiday weekend.
July 2-4
Williston
The town of Williston will be celebrating Independence Day over the long weekend, July 2-4. On Saturday, the Deb Beckett Memorial 5k Run and Walk begins at 8 a.m. at the Williston Village Community Park. Participants can register in advance: $20 for 17 years or older; $15 for those 16 years or younger. On-site registration is $25 and $20 respectively.
On Sunday, July 3, the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library book sale is open 4-6 p.m. At 7 p.m. on the village green, there will be an ice cream social and a town band concert.
On Monday July 4, events begin at 9 a.m. in the Village Community Park. The parade starts at 10 a.m. from Johnson Farm to Old Stage Road. Vendors and activities on the green are open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library book sale runs until 2 p.m. and the fire department has an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The evening celebration is 6-9 p.m. with activities and food vendors located at the Village Community Park. Parking will be available at Allen Brook School with a shuttle bus operating from Williston Central School from 6-10 p.m. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:20 p.m. For more information, visit willistonvt.myrec.com
July 3
Burlington
The City of Burlington’s celebration happens Sunday, July 3 at Waterfront Park from 5:30 to 10 p.m. It will feature live music from performers like Red Hot Juba and High Summer, an airshow, food vendors, and a fireworks display over Lake Champlain.
For more information, visit online at btvjuly3.com.
Montpelier
The capital city’s largest festival of the year will be held in downtown Montpelier on July 3 from 2 to 9:30 p.m.
The Food Truck Festival and the FamilyFest on the State House Lawn begin at 2 p.m. The Montpelier Mile Road Race marks the beginning of the Community Parade at 6 p.m. After the parade, there will be live music by Raised on Radio and other festivities on the State House Lawn. The night ends with fireworks presented by NorthCountry Federal Credit Union.
More details are online at montpelieralive.com.
July 4
Stowe
Stowe’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July will feature a full day of festivities on Monday, July 4, in the village. Food vendors will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. accompanied by live music with Mountain Sugar on the village green. Performances will be held at both 11 a.m. to noon, and 1-2 p.m.
Starting at the entrance to the Stowe Recreation Path, the world’s shortest marathon will be held at 11 a.m. No registration is required to participate. The parade, led by Percy Family Farm and Emcee Rusty Dewees, is set for noon to 1 p.m. down Main Street.
After these festivities, parking for Stowe’s annual fireworks display opens at 6 p.m. at the Mayo Fields. Attendees can enjoy hayrides, food vendors, and live music with the Jolly Roger Band until the show begins shortly after dusk.
More information online at gostowe.com.
Warren
Warren’s 73rd Fourth of July parade theme is “Liberty” with Grand Marshals Win and Maggie Smith. On Monday, Main Street closes at 8:30 a.m. and the parade begins with a cannon boom at 10 a.m. in Warren village. The parade winds down by 11:15 a.m. with a street dance to music from Bruce Sklar and his Sklarkestra band playing from the balcony of The Warren Store.
Vendors and festivities will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lawson’s beer will be served at a beer garden set up at Brooks Field at Warren Elementary School.
In keeping with a holiday tradition, for a $1 donation at the town entrances, parade-goers can get a numbered Buddy Badge. A matching pair of prizes will be awarded at the town gazebo to those who find their matching number in the crowd. There will also be a free shuttle service traveling between the satellite parking at Sugarbush Lincoln Peak and Covered Bridge Road/Rt 100 until 4 p.m.
Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. at Sugarbush Resort’s Lincoln Peak. The resort also has a full weekend of activities planned from Saturday through Monday. More online at sugarbush.com/things-to-do/events-calendar/4th-july-weekend.
Full details on the Warren July 4 schedule are online at madrivervalley.com/4th.
Richmond
After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Richmond is celebrating Independence Day once again with the theme, “Richmond is Resilient.”
Linda Parent from Celebrate Richmond explains the town’s plans in a promotional video online. She says the morning of July 4 will begin with a fun run at 10:15 and a parade at 10:30 a.m. Parent says that there are three prizes for winning floats: $300 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third place.
Food trucks, vendors, a climbing wall, and a car show will all be featured at the event starting at 11 a.m. The Community Band plays at 1 p.m. and Northern Comfort Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. leading up to the 9:30 p.m. fireworks display.
For more information, visit facebook.com/celebraterichmondvt.
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
