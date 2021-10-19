It's hard to beat autumn in Vermont and just as tourists from seemingly everywhere flock here to take in the colors, the crisp air, the apples, pumpkins and craft fairs, locals appreciate the show nature puts on as we go about our daily routines. Many thanks to all of the readers who sent in their snapshots from their hikes and bike rides, their front porches and backyards. Here are a few with more inside on page 7. Waterbury Roundabout will post the whole collection this week online as well. It's not over quite yet - enjoy these final days before all the color is crunching underfoot.
