Hikers headed to the Monroe Trail in Camel’s Hump State Park in Duxbury will need to check their parking plans for the next several weeks.
A construction crew is working to expand the parking area at the base of the popular hiking route to the mountain’s summit. The lot will be closed to the public Monday through Friday through Sept. 15, according to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation.
The project will result in an improvement for park visitors but state officials acknowledge that it will be a temporary inconvenience.
“With what always feels like a short hiking season, there’s never a good time to close a parking area for improvements,” said Forests, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder. “We hope that the hiking public will use this period as an opportunity to explore the many other trails Vermont has to offer.”
The closure affects the two upper parking areas at the Monroe Trailhead. The project will roughly double parking capacity to better accommodate the increased demand and allow for visitors to park off the traveled portion of Camel’s Hump Road, officials said.
During the construction, hikers will need to park in the winter parking area, adding one mile to the round-trip hike. Visitors are encouraged to seek alternate hiking locations which can be found using the website Trailfinder.info or via the Green Mountain Club (802)-244-7037 or online at greenmountainclub.org).
Hikers choosing to access the Monroe Trail during construction will encounter heavy equipment and trucks. Parks officials advise hikers to stay alert and make themselves visible to truck drivers and equipment operators.
