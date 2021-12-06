Stowe Street Cafe continues its Pay It Forward Meal Program to benefit patrons of the Waterbury Area Food Shelf and it’s recently started a way to have customers name recipients for kindness rewards.
Cafe owner Nicole Grenier explained both efforts are ways for the local business to support people in the community.
The “Pay It Forward” effort began in 2020 and as of early November, it had raised $2,765 that has been converted into free meal certificates for patrons of the food shelf,
Grenier said. She explained how that works: Cafe customers donate to the “Pay It Forward” fund at the cafe or on its website when they place orders. The cafe then issues an equal amount of special gift certificates directly to the food shelf each month to give to shoppers at the food shelf. The certificates are redeemable for a free meal and beverage, Grenier said.
Food shelf Director Dani Kehlmann said she distributes the certificates which are made out for either $15 breakfast meals or $25 lunch meals. “This helps reinforce choice, dignity, and autonomy which are all important elements we work to provide for our clients,” she said.
She aims to give them out to those who express interest. “Many folks who don’t want them or won’t use them say ‘no thank you’ and leave it for others who’d need it more. That is one of the most wonderful things about our clients — they’re always looking out for their neighbors as well.”
The cafe hopes the program will continue to grow as it strengthens its connection to the community, “which is truly at the heart of who we are and what we’re all about.”
Donations in any amount are accepted in person or online at stowestreetcafe.com
Counter ‘Kindness Jar’In addition, the cafe this month has started a new way for customers to be involved in recognizing deserving individuals in the community. At the cafe’s counter, customers can put their name into a “Kindness Jar.” Each month, a name will be drawn from the jar and that person will be asked to name someone to receive a $25 gift certificate as a thank you for being kind. Funds for the Kindness Jar will be provided by the cafe. Any additional donations to that effort would allow the cafe to give out more certificates. For more information, contact Grenier at info@stowestreetcafe.com.
