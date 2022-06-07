Correspondent
Now in its second year, the Waterbury Adventure Challenge recently attracted some young players for a scaled-down version of the local history game that they managed to squeeze in as mini-field trips in the final days of the school year. Originally the brainchild of Bridgeside Books owners Katya D’Angelo and Chris Triolo, the Waterbury Adventure Challenge is hosted by Revitalizing Waterbury and runs from Memorial Day weekend until Indigenous People’s Day (Oct. 10). Designed for locals and visitors alike, the game is meant to be fun, educational, and a challenging way to get out in town and learn some local history and trivia along the way.
It can be done individually or in groups and recently, some Brookside Primary School third- and fourth-graders got into the act, thanks to the enthusiasm of their teachers Heather Morehouse and Chris Costello.
Morehouse said she knew about the game from its inaugural year in 2021 and she contacted Karen Nevin, executive director at Revitalizing Waterbury, about possibly adapting the game for students. She said she thought it would be a unique way to get them involved with local history through movement and learning, not just learning in the classroom.
Game masters went to work to scale the clues down to a manageable list for the classes to tackle on foot from school. Bridgeside Books was on board and last Friday, June 3, Morehouse and Costello’s 33 students set out to finish the Waterbury Adventure Challenge.
Along the way, the two classes visited WDEV radio station and Bridgeside Books, where an historical figure from Waterbury’s past met them. In costume and in character was Brave Coffee Company owner Scott Weigand whose volunteer roles in the community include being a board member for Revitalizing Waterbury and director of theater programs in Stowe and at Harwood Union High School.
Weigand’s character was a prominent Waterbury businessman from the early part of the 20th century who regaled the students with his infectious energy and old-fashioned dress. (In order not to spoil the challenge, the character needs to remain unnamed.)
The general theme, however, according to Revitalizing Waterbury Marketing Associate Ariel Mondlak, is that the challenge is a history game, albeit somewhat fictionalized. Players explore areas downtown and beyond, discovering clues and learning bits and pieces of history along the way.
“They are solving different kinds of puzzles, from crossword to ciphers, to riddles and word puzzles,” Mondlak explained.
For the Brookside students, the game was modified for their grade level and schedule, but it still had some of the full-length-version’s challenges. Along with some work in their classrooms, the students made several excursions into town including Friday’s outing that included WDEV culminating at the bookstore.
The teachers said this year’s exercise was intended to be a test run, with the hope of expanding it to more classes next year. Students learn about community in second grade and Vermont history in fourth grade, so this activity bridges the two parts of their curriculum nicely, they said.
So, what did they learn? “I didn’t know Ricker owned a mountain!” one student exclaimed at the bookstore finale. “How cool is it that some guy would donate his house for a library?” another offered after learning about Dr. Henry Janes whose home became the Waterbury Public Library.
It was clear that the students saw the town of Waterbury through a different lens with the game, learning some of the stories behind buildings they’d seen hundreds of times. They saw, too, the changing landscape in what is now Little River State Park, which used to be a settlement of local farmers and homesteaders.
What did they like? “The crossword puzzles!” “The clues!” they answered with excitement.
And while some kids said they thought the adventure was difficult, others said it was not-so-hard. They took their time, working together to solve the clues and didn’t need to use a plan for offering hints very much.
Along with puzzle- and problem-solving, they also learned the importance of being observant. One class learned the concept of what a red herring was after following a clue that turned out to be a false lead.
For adults and anyone looking to play the game this summer and early fall, it’s structured to be played over a few days such as a weekend. Because it runs until October, however, players can stretch it out over the whole summer and into the fall at their convenience. Spoiler: It includes a long hike!
The activity comes with opportunities to get a punch card stamped at local business and restaurants to be entered into drawings for gift cards. At the end, a grand prize for finishers will be awarded. So far, that’s described as a package valued at $500. Details forthcoming. Tickets cost $50.
More information is online at discoverwaterbury.com/waterbury-adventure-challenge including special discounts on lodging for visitors to take advantage of if they choose to play the game while in town.
Judi Byron is the adult program coordinator at the Waterbury Public Library.
