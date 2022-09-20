Professional disc golf player Ricky Wysocki paid a visit to Brookside Primary School last week.
On Sept. 14, Wysocki spent time at the school to run a disc golf clinic with fourth graders in Chris Costello and Stefanie Clymer’s classes during their physical education time.
Chuck Hughson at Waterbury Sports previously nominated the school to receive free disc golf equipment through the Socki Bomb Foundation through which Wysocki promotes the sport.
The school not only was chosen to receive a disc golf target and 100 discs, but Wysocki would also visit to work with students.
“Brookside Primary School would like to thank the Socki Bomb Foundation and Ricky Wysocki for the wonderful afternoon of learning how to play disc golf and for the equipment to allow all BPS students to learn how to play,” said Brookside Physical Education Teacher Carol Baitz.
Wysocki stopped in Waterbury before playing in a tournament at Smuggler’s Notch this weekend.
More information is online at sockibombfoundation.com
