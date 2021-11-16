The official start of winter may still be a month away but as early snowfalls are inching their way down ridgelines, skiers are gearing up for lifts to start running and local and state snow plows are getting ready to roll.
On Monday, the state Agency of Transportation announced winners in its Name a Plow contest where school students across the state submitted names for some 250 giant orange snow plows. On Wednesday, VTrans plow drivers were scheduled to visit schools in their districts for kids to get an up-close look at the big rigs.
In Waterbury, students at Brookside Primary School submitted their name for the “Brookside Beast” snow plow. Other schools in the Harwood district named plows as well. Fayston named the “Snow Day Crusher” and Harwood Middle School students had a similar idea with the “Snow Day Dream Crusher.” Moretown Elementary picked “Snowbuster.” Waitsfield Elementary chose “The Frost Walker” and Warren sent in “Sweeping Beauty.”
The state plows are deployed by highway maintenance districts across Vermont. Plows in each district will be named using the submissions from schools in their area.
A full list of new plow names is online at vtrans.vermont.gov/name-a-plow. Schools were encouraged to take pictures with their plow and share on social media with the hashtag #VTPlowDay. VTrans is on Facebook at @VTransontheRoad and on Twitter and Instagram at @AOTVermont.
Winter parking ban in effectMonday marked the start of the winter parking ban in Waterbury that runs through April 15. All vehicles must be removed from street parking throughout the town between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. to allow for plowing.
The ban is in effect regardless of the weather conditions or forecast. Anyone needing overnight parking may use the municipal lot at 51 South Main Street, according to Public Works Director Bill Woodruff.
Last winter, the town contracted with a towing operator in Bolton to enforce the ban. Details were not available at press time this week regarding towing details for this winter.
This story will be updated online at WaterburyRoundabout.org
