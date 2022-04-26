This Saturday, April 30, is Independent Bookstore Day and Bridgeside Books plans a daylong schedule hosting eight Vermont authors who will visit the store for book signings and activities.
The schedule begins at 10 a.m. with children’s book author and illustrator Dan Abdo visits. In addition to signing books from his “Blue, Barry & Pancakes” series, Abdo will have a drawing activity for kids.
Waterbury author Janet Wiley has a middle-reader book titled “Menace in the Mist,” and when she visits between 11 a.m. and noon, she plans a water testing science activity for kids.
Members of the Waterbury Historical Society will be on hand from 10 a.m. to noon with copies of their recently published book, “New Century in Waterbury, Vermont, Stories of Resilience, Growth & Community.”
Store owner Katya d’Angelo said authors of children’s books are early in the schedule. The afternoon features authors of adult fiction including Jennifer McMahon and Maria Hummel. The full schedule is online at bridgesidebooks.com under Events.
