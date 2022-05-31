The Stowe Street Alley Project, also known as Jack’s Alley, will reclaim and make over an alley that is central to our historic downtown district by creating a lively, public space that is attractive and engaging for the community.
Through June 30, the Rally for the Alley brick fundraiser is under way to launch the first phase of work to resurface the alley. This is an opportunity for community members to put their name, literally, on the project by purchasing an engraved brick. Our goal is to sell 500 bricks.
Jack Carter, the original owner of the Stowe Street Emporium at 23 Stowe Street, was passionate about transforming the Stowe Street Alley and had dreamt about it for over 20 years. He was a key member of the planning committee until he died unexpectedly in June 2021.
Multiple community organizations, including the Waterbury Rotary Club, MakerSphere, Waterbury Arts, Waterbury Masonic Lodge and Revitalizing Waterbury have come together, along with adjacent property owners, businesses and community members to make this dream come true.
The Stowe Street Alley project has three phases. It will start this year with removing the current surface and replacing it with pavers and bricks, creating space for art demonstrations and performances. An in-ground garden bed will be added along with structures and screening for a cellar stairway and utilities. The second and third phases will add functional and artistic streetscape features such as benches, trash/recycling containers, more landscaping and lighting, as well as an artist-created gateway from Stowe Street.
The brick fundraiser is simple. Each 4 x 8-inch red brick costs $100. Design a brick with up to three lines of engraved text to be used in the alley for all to enjoy. List family members, honor someone you love, or send a message of support for the project or community. Each donor will receive a certificate recognizing their contribution to the project.
Brick purchases through June 30 can be done online at revitalizingwaterbury.org or using a paper form at Stowe Street Emporium. The purchase is considered a donation and is tax-deductible.
More information is online at revitalizingwaterbury.org/alleyproject.
Karen Nevin is executive director of Revitalizing Waterbury.
