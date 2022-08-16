Nearly two dozen rescuers from three local search and rescue teams responded to Camel’s Hump to help a hiker suffering from chest pain on the trail.
According to Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team Leader Brian Lindner, a 69-year-old man was hiking up the steepest part of the Long Trail south of the summit on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, when he began to experience significant chest pains.
South of the summit, the hiker said he was able to call his cardiologist in California who advised him to stop moving until rescuers could reach him. The man was visiting Vermont and hiking with a friend from high school, according to rescuers.
Teams from Richmond Rescue, Stowe Mountain Rescue, and Waterbury Backcountry Rescue were called out just after 1:30 p.m., Lindner said.
The first EMTs to respond climbed to the patient’s location, arriving around 6 p.m.
The spot was at approximately 3,200 feet, according to Richmond Rescue.
The man was treated on scene and began to hike down with assistance, but was unable to continue, officials said.
Rescuers placed him in a Stokes litter and carried him to a location where he was eventually transferred to an ATV for the remainder of the trip down the Duxbury side of the popular mountain.
Stowe Mountain Rescue wrote about the call as well on its Facebook page, describing the descent: “By happy coincidence, this was right about where the trail flattened out, so we were able to roll the litter quickly.”
At the base of the trail, the hiker was met by EMTs from the Waterbury Ambulance Service and a paramedic from Barre Town EMS. The patient was then transported to UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Lindner reported.
“As ever, it was heartening to see such a solid turnout of rescuers from many different agencies,” Stowe Mountain Rescue said. “There’s something wonderful about working together with solid people and a common goal. We wish our subject a speedy recovery and we want to see him back in Vermont and hiking again with his high school buddy, celebrating a lifetime of friendship!”
