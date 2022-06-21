Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop opens the doors on a new multi-artist visual arts show this week. Titled “Elemental Reduction,” Chris Copley has curated a group show of four artists with connections to the Green Mountain State.
Elemental Reduction of shape and color highlights diverse style and the opportunity to appreciate work with uncluttered fields and visual simplicity, explains gallery owner Whitney Aldrich.
Artists Jim Bruce, Tally Groves, Maurizio Molin and Michael Montanaro use limited color palettes and simple subject matters combined with inspiration from surrounding landscapes. Their diverse styles converge for this exhibition from June 22 until July 17.
The artists will visit Axel’s for a reception on Saturday, June 25, from noon-2 p.m. at Axel’s Gallery. This event is free.
Vermont art collection at White Meeting House
Waterbury’s White Meeting House is the setting for a new exhibition of Vermont artwork, opening this Saturday, June 25, ahead of the community’s Not Quite Independence Day festivities.
Curated by Waterbury artist Sarah-Lee Terrat, the exhibition features a collection of art on loan from the private collection of Jan Blomstrann. According to Terrat, it was sourced from art festivals, galleries, artist studio visits, community arts centers and more.
“The entire collection graced the walls of NRG Systems in Hinesburg for more than a decade,” Terrat said. “We hope that you enjoy this art, selected specifically for the White Meeting House and the Waterbury community.”
On Saturday, the exhibit will be open to the public with greeters on site to answer questions from noon until 4 p.m. Following the opening, it will be on view at the meeting house/Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 North Main Street, through July 30. Hours for the public to visit will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free
