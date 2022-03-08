Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop has announced the theme for its annual photo contest with a call to artists to submit entries by October that capture beauty in nature around the theme of “Reflections.”
The prize? A solo exhibition at Axel’s in 2023.
Gallery owner Whitney Aldrich in announcing the contest noted that, “Entries will not only be judged by a small panel of professionals embedded in the art and photography world of Vermont, but by your peers."
The contest theme was chosen by Paul Haverstick, the 2021 Shoot-Out winner whose work was recently on exhibit.
The contest began in 2018 as a way to tap into the community in search of photographic excellence among amateur photographers as cameras have become ubiquitous. Aldrich said she's eager to see what this year's theme produces.
“Reflections in photography can lead to some amazing effects and beautiful images," she said. "Reflections can spice up an otherwise lifeless photo and turn it into an amazing image.”
Photos must be taken outdoors using any method. Entries will be judged on creativity, composition, expressiveness and presentation. Deadline for submission is Oct. 8, with a limit of two per photographer and a fee of $20 each. Entries will be put on exhibition Oct. 12-22. More information is online at axelsgallery.com. Call 802-244-7801 or email info@AxelsGallery.com
