Waterbury ArtsFest had perfect weather for a Friday night dance party at Pilgrim Park featuring performers Reid Parsons and The Grift. Amtrak rolled through twice without interrupting festivities. More tents were set up for dozens of vendors for the Saturday arts market. Stage was busy with performers all day including local Celtic and modern dancers from Green Mountain Performing Arts and the band Soulstice who wrapped up the afternoon.
Photos by Gordon Miller and Lisa Scagliotti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.