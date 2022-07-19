-- Friday night: Music in the Alley
Music in the Alley returns to Stowe Street this Friday, July 22.
From 6 to 9 p.m., the service alleyway at 5 Stowe Street (beside the phoenix mural) becomes a live music venue.
Gather under string lights for a performance by The Gabe Jarrett group. The trio is Jerome Monachino on guitar, Gary Matthews on bass, and Gabe Jarrett playing drums. Expect strains of Thelonius Monk, Bill Frisell, Les McCann, Wayne Shorter, Bill Withers, and John Mayer alongside original tunes by Monachino. compositions, as well as some originals penned by Jerome.
The free three-concert Music in the Alley series began in June and has one more date Friday, Aug. 25. It’s organized by TurnMusic, hosted by Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop and supported by sponsor Blackback Pub.
-- Call for actors: Valley Players auditions in August
The Valley Players will hold auditions for their next shows on Sunday, Aug. 7, and on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Valley Players Theater on Main Street/Rt. 100 in Waitsfield.
Coming to the theater this October is “The Great Gatsby” followed by a holiday show still to be announced for December. Show dates will be weekends Oct. 7-23 for “Gatsby” and weekends Dec. 2-11 for the holiday show.
Auditions involve reading from a script and are open to all - experienced actors or those just interested in trying theater. The company welcomes actors of all gender identities to audition for any role. These two shows will be in a 1940s Live Radio Broadcast style. Sound effects will be created live on stage and, due to the style of the performance, scripts will also be used on stage.
Both shows will utilize a format with the setting being a fictional radio station, “WBFR Playhouse of the Air.” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, “The Great Gatsby,” is adapted for the stage by Joe Landry. An ensemble brings more than two dozen characters to the stage as a live broadcast, punctuated by 40s-era commercials.
Director Shannon Sanborn would like to cast both shows with the same actors; however, everyone interested in auditioning for one show or the other should attend. The Aug. 7 auditions will be held at 4 p.m.; the Aug. 10 auditions start at 6 p.m. Contact Sanborn at Shannon.pitonyak@gmail.com with any questions.
