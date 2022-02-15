This year on Town Meeting Day the Waterbury voters have an opportunity to grow and revitalize our recreation economy by voting to approve Article 8 on the ballot. The article asks voters to appropriate $50,000 in the town budget, to invest in future recreation planning. When this important work is completed, Waterbury can begin to design and expand our town’s recreational assets for future generations of families and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.
Article 8 says: “Shall the Town of Waterbury authorize the select board to spend up to $50,000 to engage a consultant to develop a Master Plan for Recreation Facilities at Hope Davey Park and on land used for recreation activities on 40 acres of land owned by the Edward Farrar Utility District on River Road, near the Ice Center of Washington West?”
One of the most important drivers of our local economy has been the thriving recreation scene that attracts thousands of visitors annually to Waterbury to spend quality time and money in our town. Our acclaimed restaurants, shops, accommodations and renovated Main Street are bouncing back. Our parks, reservoir, campgrounds, mountain biking, hiking and ski trails – just to mention a few – are some of the many reasons we must continue to invest, maintain and grow recreation infrastructure. Recreation generated dollars benefit our town and local businesses. Let’s invest in the wellness of our families through recreation by voting “yes” on Article 8.
This future planning effort would focus on two park areas in town.
Hope Davey Park needs a new master plan in order to protect the wetlands and preserve and improve access to the hiking trails, disc golf course and ballfields. The popularity of the picnic structure for cookouts and social events and the recently updated playground have put a lot of pressure on parking and accessibility. Hope Davey Park is a huge asset for many local and out-of-town visitors who enjoy the popular skatepark and disc golf activities in particular.
River Road Park is a 40-acre parcel near the Ice Center, Perry Hill mountain bike trail network, pump track, Waterbury Unleashed Dog Park and Capital Soccer Club fields. It is also the proposed site of a state-of-the art concrete skatepark to replace the aging skatepark at Hope Davey. The Waterbury Skatepark Coalition has been working with the Recreation Department and Select Board on this initiative. Other improvements to pedestrian and cyclist access to River Road Park must be addressed as well. In order for the community to design and expand the River Road Park facilities, we need to update the existing master plan at River Road Park and complete the Act 250 permitting process.
By voting “yes” on Article 8 we can move recreation planning forward for these two parks and ultimately boost our economy in measurable ways. If you live and play in Waterbury and you recognize the power of our local recreation economy, please take time to vote on Town Meeting Day and vote “yes” on Article 8.
Let’s invest in our recreation infrastructure and move forward.
Waterbury Center resident Belle McDougall is a member of the Waterbury Skatepark Project. Contact: waterburyskatepark@gmail.com
