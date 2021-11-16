A small ceremony hosted by the Henry Cutting American Legion Post No. 59 marked Veterans Day last Thursday at the war memorials at Rusty Parker Park.
About 40 people gathered for the event under sunny skies held at 11 a.m. in a nod to the historic ceasefire called on Nov. 11, 1918 marking the end to hostilities in World War I.
Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Wayne Goulet, who serves as post commander, led the ceremony that included the legion’s color guard, a 12-gun salute, and a wreath laid at the monuments.
U.S. Army veteran, Vermont Army National Guard member and Waterbury Fire Chief Gary Dillon delivered remarks.
Dillon spoke of the brother- and sisterhood of service veterans forged among those who rely on each other for their lives. He acknowledged the volunteer service of veterans from the Revolutionary War through World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam and recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“As a country, we owe a great country to our vets,” he said. “To the veterans who honorably served our nation with great distinction during war and peace we owe you our freedom. ...Thank you for all you did and your sacrifices for our country, our state and our way of life.”
Dillon took the opportunity to remind those gathered to look out for vets in the community. “Everyday there are anywhere from 17 to 22 veterans who take their own lives. Being a veteran is not easy. If you know of somebody who is having difficulty, reach out. Let them know there are resources for them. Let them know you are available,” Dillon said. “Maybe all it would take to save a life is to have a coffee and talk. Do something. Anything.”
