Planning Commission Chair Alyssa Johnson and longtime community volunteer Roger Clapp were victorious in Tuesday’s five-way race for two seats on the Waterbury Select Board.
According to Town Clerk Carla Lawrence, Johnson was the top vote-getter in the race with 724 votes. Clapp, who entered the race as a write-in on Feb. 20 received 414 votes.
Elisabeth “Lisa” Walton came in third place with 365 votes; Flora Scott had 204; Matthew Abair won 190.
For a three-year seat, incumbent select board member Mike Bard was unopposed for re-election and won 837 votes.
A total of 1,090 ballots were cast in the election, just under 25% of the town’s 4,406 registered, Lawrence said.
None of the other town offices on the ballot were contested.
In reporting results Tuesday evening, Lawrence had vote tallies for elections but not for the other ballot articles. She said voters approved all other items. Those included:
The proposed town budget of $6,482,625.
An appropriation of $100,000 from the town’s $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Ice Center of Washington West.
Allocating $50,000 for master planning for both the Hope Davey Park in Waterbury Center and the River Road park property where the Ice Center is located along with access to mountain bike trails, the dog park and a spot targeted for a new skateboard park.
More than two dozen articles totaling $57,900 to a myriad of community organizations and social service agencies. The largest single item is $20,000 to the Waterbury Area Senior Center which is in addition to $12,500 contained in the general fund budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.