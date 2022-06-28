As Carol Shults-Perkins retires this week, she can lay claim to one of the most rare of employment accolades, having worked for her entire professional career at one institution.
After 50 years, Shults-Perkins leaves Central Vermont Adult Basic Education having shepherded its growth from a two-person teaching core to an educational organization with a budget of $1.7 million serving hundreds of students in Washington, Orange and Lamoille counties.
A Moretown native who attended Harwood High School and then the University of Vermont, Shults-Perkins eventually earned her degree in Human Services. “I knew from the time I was 5 I wanted to teach. I thought I would teach English in high school. Teaching in this program was my first experience in education,” she said.
When she joined the fledgling agency in 1972, adults needing to gain a high school diploma found “a sprinkling of autonomous federally funded night school classes taught by part-time teachers, which were offered in some area high schools,” she recalled. Those classes were primarily geared toward helping adults without high school credentials to brush up on the reading, writing, and math skills necessary to pass the GED high school equivalency exam to provide them with those credentials for better employment opportunities.
As Shults-Perkins explained, “The night class teachers soon realized that many adults joining their GED classes had fragile literacy skills and as a result were not meeting with success in the traditional classroom model. The unmet education needs of those adults in our communities gave birth to the notion that an individualized, non- classroom model of instruction should be incorporated into Vermont’s adult basic education services.”
Hired as one of the first two teachers to work in the non-classroom model, Shults-Perkins said she was “provided with the names and contact information for 25 Washington and Orange County Head-Start parents and was tasked with reaching out to invite them to enroll in our free home-based services. These parents, who were already familiar with receiving home-based services for their children, embraced the idea that they could set and meet their educational goals in the safety and comfort of their own homes.” Central Vermont Adult Basic Education's “kitchen classes” were launched.
The organization eventually evolved, starting as a small tri-county organization without official legal status that received state and federal grant funding from the Vermont Agency of Education via a local school district pass-through. By 1991, it was an officially incorporated nonprofit.
Another transition took place in the early 2000s when the Agency of Education advised that adult education and literacy services needed to transition away from home tutoring to center-based instruction,” Shults-Perkins said.
Currently, CVABE runs six branches in Washington and Lamoille Counties with 360 students currently enrolled. Numbers have dropped because of the pandemic as before COVID there were 400 to 500 students per year.
Development and Outreach Director Brian Kravitz of Waterbury noted that "thousands of adult learners have received an education through the organization.”
COVID showed some glaring problems with the learning model, according to Kravitz. “COVID revealed a lot of older students didn’t have internet. We tried to provide services, some dropped off, but are starting to come back,” he said.
Adult Basic Education targets adult learners with more than 55% of those served older than 25. The agency's goals are “to provide literacy including using computers, English language learning and citizenship, high school credentialing, GED and high school completion program and work readiness,” Kravitz said.
According to Shults-Perkins, the pandemic has provided the path that CVABE needs to take in the future to reach students and meet their goals by relying on a hybrid of in-person and distance learning. "Some adults have found that remote learning options best suit their life’s circumstances as they juggle their family and work responsibilities,” she said.
And although she's reaching the end of her career, Shults-Perkins said she sees an ever-present need for the work done by the organization where she's dedicated her professional life. “The pandemic and changing economy have pointed to a growing need for adults with digital skills; digital resilience in life, family, and at work; high school credentials; and career and college readiness skills. Adults with less education are more severely affected when the economy is in trouble and job market demands change,” she observed.
Shults-Perkins also sees the need for more funding. “CVABE needs more public funding and to be truly recognized for the value its services play as a critical partner in Vermont’s workforce and education system,” she said, noting that the current per-student cost is just over $3,000 per year.
When asked what she thought was her major contribution to CVABE, she was thoughtful, then said, “one important thing I have added to CVABE’s success as an organization is to keep us all — students, staff, volunteers, donor and other community partners, moving forward together faithfully focused on the mission of the organization providing education opportunity for adults and out-of-school teens, and involving the entire community in the encouragement of their efforts.”
CVABE board President Nancy McCann, of Thetford, praised Shults-Perkins' steady guidance over the years. “She’s responsible for the growth of the organization as it is today," McCann said. “She has a grace about her and a strength, she’s an excellent leader for the staff and the board.”
Board Vice President Mary Grace, of Morrisville, praised Shults-Perkins as having created one of the most effective nonprofits through a “deep passion for the mission, incredible leadership.”
