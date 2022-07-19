A senior adviser to Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee has been ordered into criminal court in Washington County on charges of unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief in Waterbury last weekend, according to Vermont State Police.
Christopher Farrell, 38, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, is due in Vermont Superior Court in Barre on Aug. 25, state police said. Police said he also provided an apartment address in Stowe.
Stowe Police said they first had a welfare check request on Friday, July 15, and that Farrell was associated with a couple of other calls over the weekend.
McKee placed Farrell on paid administrative leave Monday morning, an administration spokesperson said. The Times Argus broke the story on Sunday.
State Police said they have listed both charges as felonies, but the final determination will be up to the Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault. He said he would review the paperwork when it is submitted by state police.
State Trooper John Gildea said police received a complaint about a burglary on Sunset Drive in Waterbury Center at about 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Gildea said Farrell did not use his office to avoid the consequences.
The incident happened at the home of Tyler Hoar, 28, of Waterbury, police said, where damage included a broken back door.
While state troopers from the Berlin barracks responded to the area, a second call came in about a man attempting to steal a vehicle from a residence across the street from the initial call, police said. Troopers said they responded to the second address and found Farrell with Waterbury Ambulance Service.
“Once on scene, we spoke with him in the ambulance,” Gildea said.
Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Farrell for unlawful trespass and unlawful mischief, Gildea said. He was issued a court citation and released, police said.
The owner of the car did not want to press charges, Gildea said.
After the incident, Farrell was transported by Waterbury Ambulance Service to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin to speak with a screener from Washington County Mental Health, police said.
McKee, who was elevated from lieutenant governor on March 2, 2021, named Farrell as one of 30-plus appointees upon taking office. McKee’s office initially blocked the release of the salaries, but after the threat of legal action, the salaries were made public. Farrell was hired at $123,982 a year.
McKee is a former mayor of Cumberland, R.I., the hometown of Farrell, and McKee served as a mentor to Farrell, according to news reports. McKee took over the state’s top post when Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo was confirmed as Commerce Secretary for President Joe Biden last year. McKee has said he plans to run for a full four-year term this fall.
Farrell is a 2006 graduate of Rhode Island College and Quinnipiac University Law School with honors in 2015, according to his Linked In profile. He spent five years as an associate with four Connecticut law firms between 2016 and 2021 before joining the Governor’s office.
Farrell between 2007 and 2009 also worked for the Obama for America campaign and the Presidential Inaugural Committee, his bio said.
