Central Vermont Adult Basic Education has welcomed its new Executive Director Catherine Kalkstein who started July 5.
The organization provides free adult education and literacy services in Washington, Orange, and Lamoille counties.
Kalkstein brings over 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership to the position. She was most recently executive director of the Washington County Diversion Program, and before that the director of the Vermont Women’s Fund. Kalkstein’s commitment to community-based organizations goes back to 1995 when she began her nonprofit career working with survivors of domestic violence and their children.
“We are thrilled that Catherine has joined CVABE,” says Nancy McCann, president of the adult education organization’s board of directors. “Her dedication to the community, knowledge of nonprofit leadership, and commitment to adult education will be important assets to the organization in future years.”
Kalkstein’s hiring comes after the retirement of Carol Shults-Perkins, who was with CVABE for more than 50 years and in a leadership role for over 45 years.
“I’m honored to be a part of this amazing learning community,” Kalkstein said. “Over the years I have seen community members go through CVABE’s programs, and I have witnessed the positive transformations that came with adult education and literacy. I have seen lives change for the better, and am humbled to be a part of this amazing work.”
With one office in Waterbury, Central Vermont Adult Basic Education serves individuals who are out of school from age 16 and up with literacy programs, English language learning and citizenship preparation, high school credentialing, and career and college readiness. More information is online at cvabe.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.