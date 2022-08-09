From training wheels to mountain descents. Under blistering sunshine and dodging summer storms. Working from home bases at the school parking lots or the Ice Center. And, of course, all along the trails atop Perry Hill.
For six or so weeks each summer for the past 20 years, Jason “Mr. B” Bahner, worked the magic of Wheels Around Waterbury with dozens – no, probably hundreds – of our community’s children.
From the littlest tykes mastering two wheels to daredevil middle- and high-schoolers who returned to guide the new recruits, so many Waterbury kids now have fond childhood memories from Wheels that revolved around bikes and much, much more.
They learned to take on new challenges, even when they were scary. They heard over and over how the most important thing to bring every day is a positive attitude. And they learned to lend a hand to others in the group after a spill, with a wayward chain, and even on those bike-part art projects.
How many kids? How many miles on the trails of Perry Hill and around the streets of Waterbury and Duxbury? Too many to count.
We hope someone comes along to pick up where the popular camp leaves off. But for now, we salute Jason Bahner as he wraps up his 20th and last summer of Wheels Around Waterbury. The community’s biking kids and parents alike have been sharing their thanks online to him and his energetic, talented, and dedicated staff over the years who made bike camp a highlight of summertime in Waterbury.
“Jason Bahner has done so much for all of our kids! The lesson that really sticks with me from our boys’ time at Wheels was helping them learn what is a good risk vs. a bad risk,” wrote parent Jeremy Ayers on Facebook. “A great way to approach mountain biking and life!”
Parent Erin Wheeler appreciated how the camp’s positive energy inspired kids to return as they got older to help out with the younger riders. “I will proudly wear my Wheels Around Waterbury shirt,” she said.
And parent Alex Cawley summed it up simply with: “What a treasure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.