Approximately 400 parents, siblings, grandparents, friends and teachers gathered Thursday for a sunny early evening ceremony on the Crossett Brook Middle School lawn to send off 74 graduates now headed to high school.
The celebration capped off a week full of fun for the class of 2022 as students spent time on a Lake Champlain cruise, at a Hawaiian-themed outdoor dance, along with concerts and games under the tent pitched for the final days of school.
Principal Tom Drake was master of ceremonies remarking on the shift since the COVID-19 pandemic to holding 8th grade graduation outdoors rather than inside the school gym. The outdoor covered space was key to Thursday’s event in particular after heavy morning rains and a surge in COVID cases among the school’s younger students in particular that sidelined some fifth-grade siblings from attending.
The class that spent more than two years learning during a pandemic has grown accustomed to navigating changes, Drake said, frequently invoking the familiar expression of “pivoting” that has become a mantra since early 2020.
And for that, Drake told the class, “We’re proud of you for working your way through the trials and tribulations of pandemic learning and all that goes with it.”
Student speakers offered brief remarks reflecting on their final time in middle school. They included much thanks to their teachers and references to the pandemic, too.
“I honestly don’t recall much from seventh grade,” speaker Savannah Fulton said. She proceeded to highlight time spent studying sustainability and getting involved with climate and social justice issues, calling out the teachers who lead those subjects.
Claire Pomer’s remarks focused on students with disabilities, thanking teachers and staff for accommodating everyone, especially during the pandemic.
Alex McCabe acknowledged the “many ups and downs” that the class weathered, but said the class was ending on a high note with the recent celebrations. “This is a new chapter in our lives,” he said. “Thank you CBMS for some great memories.”
Musical performances included eighth-grade chorus members and solos by Debbie Prim singing “Hallelujah” and Lucy Laidlaw singing “Time After Time.” After hesitating to perform her piece early in the program, Prim returned to deliver the Leonard Cohen classic a cappella to standing applause from the audience.
Drake called on Assistant Principal Josh Estes to address the class calling him a “fellow graduate” as Estes started at Crossett Brook four years ago when the eighth-grade class arrived to begin fifth grade. Estes is also leaving, moving to Massachusetts where he hopes to become an entrepreneur running a live music venue with family members.
Estes told the class that their commencement celebration represented an accomplishment for them as well as for their teachers and family members. “Middle school in perfect times can be chaos,” he said. “This is as much for all of us as it is for you graduating.”
Looking back over the four years, Estes said that while middle school may not have played out as anyone expected, he wanted the students to know that “things get better.”
“If you all go forward and be the people you want to be and the people we all know you can be, the world is going to be a much better place,” he said.
The ceremony had each student accept a certificate and multiple awards were handed out for accomplishments during the school year.
AWARDS
Matt Clancy Music Award: To Tzedek Fishman. Named for the school’s first band teacher and given to an instrumental student who excels in band and jazz band, showing interest in different musical styles as well as collaborating with others.
CBMS Choral Award: To Nina Henzel. Awarded to a chorus student who takes advantage of every opportunity while bringing musicianship, positivity and energy to chorus.
Library “Top Patron” Award: To Tjaden Johansen, for checking out the most books this year.
New England League of Middle Schools Scholarly Leader Award: To Pippa Diller and Acer Thompson. Given to students who exemplify teamwork, respect, dependability, service to others and respect for diversity.
Harvard Prize Book Award: To Deborah Prim. Recognizes a promising student chosen by their teachers for their curiosity, determination, character and contributions to the school and community.
Ken Page Award: To Hannah Haskins. Named for the school’s first principal, it honors a student who makes positive contributions to the school community, shows strong work ethic and progression toward their goals.
Volunteer of the Year: To former staff member Nancy Prall, who returned after retiring to volunteer this year. The award goes to a parent or community member who goes above and beyond.
American Legion Awards
Americanism: First to Sergiu Trinca, second to Claire Pomer. This goes to two students for essays on the topic, “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families?”
Citizenship: First to Sergiu Trinca, second to Hannah Haskins. To two students for essays on the topic, “How have family, freedom and friends played a role in my life?”
Outstanding Student Medallion: Sergiu Trinca. This goes to a student who writes both of the essays above and and demonstrates strength as a student in academics and work ethic.
Chorus: Roanha Chalmers
Band: Nicholas Casey
FAREWELLS
Drake ran through a list of departing teachers and staff members at the end of this school year in addition to Estes.
Two are retiring: Reading tutor Karen Gomez and longtime grade 7-8 Titan Team Language Arts teacher Victoria Smith.
Three core teachers from Team Prodigy, the other grade 7-8 team, are leaving this year: Language arts teacher Julia Cicchetti, science teacher David Cutler, and social studies teacher Patrick Wolkoff.
Longtime PE teacher and coach Dan Gratton returned from retirement this past year as a long-term substitute and that commitment is ending. Paraeducators Liz Smith and Emma Woloshin are also moving on.
CLASS OF 2022The graduates in the Crossett Brook class of 2022 are: Gavin Aines, William Andrus, Taylor Berno, Reese Billings, Sebastien Binkerd, Jordyn Blaisdell, Garrett Brewer, Caleb Brookens, Anthony Caforia-Hodgdon, Ava Carpenter, Nicholas Casey, Roanha Chalmers, Bayleigh Clark, Ryder Colgan, Liliana Conoscenti, Miles Coviello, Guinevere Davis, Makenna Devereaux, Marcus Devoss, Pippa Diller, Zoe Duffy, Owen Farr, Tzedek Fishman, Savannah Fulton, Elijah German, Benjiman Glynn, Grady Hagenbuch, Hannah Haskins, Nina Henzel, Eli Herrington, Cashel Higgins, Tjaden Johansen, Tristen Lafayette, Lucille Laidlaw, Orrin Longbothum, Noah Mauro, Alexander McCabe, Tessa McKibben, Logan Merchant, Cody Milia, Maverick Misenko, Ronan Moran, Brady Nadeau, Adler Nedich, Bethany Nelson, Steele Nelson, Addison Olney, Jessica Pan, MacKenzie Perry, Claire Pomer, Sawyer Popowicz, Deborah Prim, Brooke Reed, Ella Reynells, Colton Ribera, Kenzie Ribera, Chapin Rivers, Kira Rundle, Mackenzie Russell, Alec Sands, Brycen Scharf, Cole Shullenberger, Marilyn Stevens, Lily Swan, Jacobey Taft, Acer Thompson, Sergiu Trinca, Sofia Trinca, Jake Venafra, Jadhyn Walls, Grayson Walton, Cyrus Whalen, Jonah Whalen, Eric Whitten and Asa Woodard.
