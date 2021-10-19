Voting is already underway in the special election for the Harwood Unified Union School District’s $59.5 million construction bond and school district leaders have held several information sessions for the public to get informed before casting ballots.
One final public hearing on the bond will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, for the first portion of the school board’s regular hybrid meeting starting at 6 p.m. A presentation and public hearing on the bond will be held in person in the library at Harwood Union High School with online access over Zoom and on YouTube for the public to watch and participate. Mad River TV will also cover. Those attending in person will be required to wear a mask.
Previous Q&A sessions have attracted sparse attendance live so far but school officials hope community members watch the recordings online on the district’s YouTube channel, available on the district’s website HUUSD.org under the Board tab. The website has a Bond Plan page with background and details about the proposal and a video presentation.
The majority of the bond, $53.5 million, will fund renovations and upgrades to Harwood Union High School which was built in 1965. Approximately $6 million will pay for an expansion to Crossett Brook Middle School in order to combine the district’s seventh- and eighth-graders there. That move would close the middle school program at Harwood.
Ballots are now available for early voting from town clerks’ offices in each of the district’s six communities. Town clerks reached early this week reported mailing out upwards of 400 ballots so far. Voters may call or email their town clerk for a ballot to be mailed to them, or they may vote in person at their town offices during regular hours before Nov. 2. Anyone not registered to vote may do so up until the day of the election.
On Nov. 2, in-person voting will be held in each town from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. All but Waitsfield will hold voting at municipal offices; Waitsfield Elementary School will be used for voting there.
