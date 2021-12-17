On Saturday morning as many went about their weekend and holiday errands, a gathering came together inside the Wesley Methodist Church with a couple of dozen people in person and about 75 more watching a live stream.
They took time to honor the couple who started the tradition that filled the side lawn at the church with Christmas trees with the purpose of helping those in need.
In 1991, Ed and Robin Lemery started a Christmas tree sale outside at the South Main Street church with proceeds going to the Waterbury Area Food Shelf. For their family, it was a way to cope with the death of their son Jason who died in a car accident that June, not long before his 18th birthday and his graduation from Harwood Union High School.
“We drive by every year and see the trees and it warms our hearts that [our son] is still doing good,” Robin said to those gathered for the ceremony.
Over three decades, the tree sale has raised about $200,000, according to organizers and recipients. None goes to the church. All of the proceeds are shared among three local causes with the Waterbury Area Food Shelf receiving the lion’s share. In addition, Skip Flanders, who oversees the sale today, said that about $800-$1,000 goes to the Duxbury Food Shelf each year. The Waterbury Area Good Neighbor Fund also has received about $30,000 over the years to support the work it does as an emergency fund for individuals and families in the community.
Saturday’s ceremony began with Flanders welcoming everyone and thanking those who have bought trees over the years or volunteered in some capacity. He was followed by Methodist church Pastor Sam Newton who offered a prayer.
Others spoke about the history of the tree sale and how it benefits those in need such as Peter Plagge, pastor at Waterbury Congregational Church and a member of the committee that runs the Good Neighbor Fund.
“The Good Neighbor Fund has such a wide reach in our community. I have 379 names in my database of people we have helped over the 20 years that I’ve been here and part of that is because of this whole Christmas tree sale, so many thanks to Robin and Ed for getting this going,” Plagge said.
Other speakers included Dani Kehlmann, director of the Waterbury Area Food Shelf and a member of the town’s select board, and Patti Martin, a community volunteer who led the sale in its early days.
Kehlmann recalled her first time buying a Christmas tree at the sale soon after she moved to Waterbury. She described that as her first taste of learning what Waterbury is all about, impressed with the amount of trust the self-serve tree sale displayed by relying on the honor system.
During the ceremony, people outside were stopping by the church lawn to pick out Christmas trees. As usual, the sale instructions ask buyers to put their payments into a collection slot in the side door to the church.
Martin admitted she didn’t think it would become self-service, but thinks it is a great idea. She noted that trees are marked with suggested prices but it remains an opportunity for anyone, no matter their financial situation, to get a Christmas tree.
“You paid what you could afford. We never let anyone go if they couldn’t afford it,” Martin said.
Amy and Mike Marshall-Carney were also in attendance as the owners of Fibonacci Acres in Waterbury, a family-run farm that’s supplying trees for the sale for the first time this year. Amy Marshall-Coney said Robin Lemery is an extended family member, so it was an honor for them to be a part of the event.
While the tradition began as a way to channel the Lemery family’s grief, they and others shared fond memories and some laughs connected to the annual sale, especially from its early years.
Ed Lemery recalled putting the “trees for sale” sign in the middle of Main Street to get people’s attention. “If we weren’t doing that, we’d be running out in a Santa suit,” Ed said.
The Lemerys were presented with a Community Service Recognition award which stated “The Wesley United Methodist Church and the Waterbury Area Community recognize Ed and Robin Lemery for starting the Christmas Tree sales… in memory of their son Jason with proceeds going to the Waterbury Food Shelf and the Good Neighbor Fund.” A picture of Jason Lemery is on the framed certificate.
Both Ed and Robin expressed their gratitude for the recognition. “Doing what you think is a small thing to help people can turn into an enormous thing. I mean $200,000 – wow,” Ed said.
Robin agreed. “It is a good feeling to know that we started something that has benefited a lot of people in the community and we hope it continues on and on,” she said.
While the ceremony was intended to be a way for the community to recognize the Lemerys for initiating the long-running benefit, they took the opportunity to thank those who have kept this tradition going. “We felt if people wanted to do something to recognize us that we would do what we could to be there. We also wanted it to be an opportunity for us to thank all of these people,” Robin said.
Some in attendance Saturday said they only recently came to learn the origin story of the church’s Christmas tree sale.
“I had no idea the Lemerys were involved in this and it just brings a whole new layer of interest and involvement and to come buy a tree knowing its impact,” said Michelle Abajian, a former classmate of Jason Lemery in Harwood’s class of 1991.
She was with fellow classmate Erin Darby Herrington who likewise just learned of the connection. “After Jason died, we all graduated, went to college, and left the community for a while. The Lemerys started this nice thing in the community but a lot of us weren’t really aware of it. It’s nice to come back here 30 years later to remember Jason this way,” Herrington said.
Robin Lemery said her family appreciates how the Waterbury community continues to support their family all these years after their loss. “Some of the people here have been our friends for 40 years and are still supporting us and checking in on us. The community as a whole has just been wonderful and very supportive,” she said.
As people filed out of the church following the ceremony, others were outside strapping trees to the roofs of their cars. Before leaving, one member in each family group or couple would head to the collection box to add their cash or a check.
“We were reading about the history of this sale and it just adds an extra meaning to it,” said Barb Catchapaw who was outside with her husband Robert buying a tree.
Kim Volitis was also there and said she has been getting her trees at the church lot for years. “I moved here in 2013, but even when I lived in Huntington I would still come here to get a tree,” she said. “It is great to help the food shelf and support Skip and the Lemerys.”
Robin Lemery marveled at how every year, community members manage to buy up every single tree. “Never in our wildest imaginations did we ever think 30 years later it would still be going,” she said.
Saint Michael’s College senior Megan Schneider is with Community News Service, a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
