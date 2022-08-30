Youth soccer sign ups end soon
Registration for Waterbury Youth Soccer closes on Sept. 7.
The fall recreational league for players in kindergarten through sixth grade starts play on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Kindergarten and Grade 1-2 leagues run for six weeks with a jamboree on Oct. 22. Third-through-sixth grade teams go for seven weeks with the final Gary Griffith Invitational Tournament scheduled for Oct. 29.
Fees start at $50 per child and scholarships are available. Families in and around Waterbury can find details and registration information online at waterburysoccer.com.
Final Harwood Cross Country Fun Run is MondayThe final Harwood Cross Country Summer Fun Run is scheduled for Labor Day, Monday Sept. 5, on the trails at Harwood Union High School.
Registration is at 6 p.m. with three events: a Kids Fun Run, a 3K and a 5K. No fee for kids; a $5 fee for all others supports the Harwood XC team with costs to travel to Belfast, Maine, and the Maine Festival of Champions later this fall.
Police seek public’s help with market intruderVermont State Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Woodstock Farmers Market on Vermont Route 100 in Waterbury Center.
An alarm was activated just before 3:30 a.m. and investigation found that an unknown individual forced their way inside the building through a window, police said.
Troopers searched and found no one inside. It was not clear if anything was taken from the business.
From surveillance video provided by the market, police described the suspect as a white man, medium build, with gray or white hair. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a Gillespie Fuels logo on the back, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers. The individual covered their face with a black shirt and wore gloves.
The person also arrived at the business in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with an unknown Vermont registration, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is encouraged to contact Trooper Tylor Rancourt of the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks at 802-229-9191.
Sunzilla is comingWaterbury Rotary Club’s 29th annual Hunt for Sunzilla, The Monster Sunflower, happens at Rusty Parker Memorial Park on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5p.m.
Judging will be held for the sunflower growing contest and its associated zucchini event (known as The Hunt for the Other Green Monster) cosponsored by Waterbury True Value Hardware, Evergreen Gardens, Sunflower Natural Foods, the Waterbury Farmers Market and the Rotary Club.
Prizes will be awarded for the tallest sunflower, largest diameter, and heaviest sunflower head.
COVID-19 prompted contest organizers to modify one event for the past two years and that change remains for 2022. Instead of sunflower seed-spitting, there will be a sunflower seed tossing-for-accuracy contest for kids 12 and younger. In addition, the event will award prizes for the longest and heaviest zucchini.
“We recommend that people keep their cars locked following this contest or you could wind up with a year’s supply of the fixings for zucchini bread in the form of one zucchini,” added organizer John Malter.
Contestants are asked to arrive with entries by 5 p.m. More information is online at waterburyvtrotary.org/community-events or call Malter at 802-244-7373.
Library plans history walk, exercise class
The Waterbury Public Library has several programs in September coming up.
On Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. it hosts a trip down Waterbury’s “memory lane” with local historian Skip Flanders who will lead a free walking tour along the streets of Waterbury.
Attendees are asked to meet outside the library beforehand in order to start promptly at 5:30. The tour will begin at the home of U.S. Army Civil War surgeon Henry Janes, now home to the Waterbury History Center. Walking south along the former Winooski Turnpike — now Main Street — the tour will cover stories of historic buildings that contributed to the development of Waterbury such as the Stagecoach Inn, an original firehouse and jail, the 1875 railroad station.
The tour should take about an hour and cover about a mile along Waterbury Streets, ending on Stowe Street. Register ahead by calling 802-244-7036 or emailing library adult program coordinator Judi Byron at judi@waterburypubliclibrary.com
Starting Sept. 14 for nine weeks is a free Wednesday exercise class for people with arthritis through the Central Vermont Council on Aging. The class will be held at the library from 10:30-11:45 a.m. in the community room, ending on Nov. 16. This low-impact and evidenced-based Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program helps participants keep joints flexible and muscles strong, increase energy, improve well-being and sleep, and decrease arthritis pain.
COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are required. Register online at tiny.cc/cvcoawellness.
For more information, contact Anne Greshin at 802-241-4840 or email agreshin@cvcoa.org
Weekend craft fair benefits Valley Players
More than 80 artists along with bands and food vendors converge on Kenyon’s Field in Waitsfield this weekend for the 51st Annual Mad River Valley Craft Fair to support the Valley Players community theater group.
The fair is scheduled rain or shine for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be door prizes and free children’s activities.
Parking is free. Entry is $5; kids under 12 are free. Organizers ask that attendees leave pets at home. Masks are optional. More information is online at madrivercraftfair.com.
