Usual time, new spot for Waterbury ArtsFest, July 8-9
Waterbury ArtsFest returns to its summertime weekend July 8-9 in a new downtown spot on the lawn at Pilgrim Park behind the Waterbury Train Station.
Organized by Revitalizing Waterbury, the annual festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic took a hiatus in 2020 and was held in September 2021. Its schedule this year is broken to the customary Friday night block party from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and a Saturday all-day artist market, food vendors and entertainment.
Friday night entertainment is Reid Parsons at 5:30 p.m. The Grift plays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday's event is free with a $5 suggested donation per person, $20 per family. All who donate will get a raffle ticket for one of two prize packages drawn around 8:30 p.m. All proceeds support Revitalizing Waterbury, the nonprofit community development organization.
The Saturday arts market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a variety of artists, crafters, makers, and activities, and live entertainment all day long including Green Mountain Performing Arts dancers, The DEW rock band, the Twinspeak Project, Breathwork by Xander Naylor and Soulstice. A kids tent run by MakerSphere will have hands-on kids activities and a variety of food vendors will set up as well. Admission and all activities are free.
Downtown shops and restaurants also will be open for their customary Saturday hours.
More information is online at waterburyartsfest.com
DarnTough launches socks to battle hunger
Darn Tough Vermont has begun making a new collection of socks whose proceeds will support the Vermont Foodbank.
Each quarter, the new Knit to Give Collection will offer a new online-exclusive sock style created using overstock yarn, which is excess material from the knitting mills in Northfield and Waterbury, the company explained in its announcement.
The program will put into production leftover materials to reduce waste while funding more food supplies that the foodbank can distribute throughout its statewide network.
“Our commitment to the state of Vermont and our local community is a huge part of who we are as a brand,” said company President and CEO Ric Cabot. “Knit to Give is the next step in both our sustainability efforts by allowing customers a way to directly support the community – bringing awareness to food insecurity.”
Along with these quarterly releases, Darn Tough will continue its ongoing support of the Vermont Foodbank on Giving Tuesday each November. Darn Tough has been supporting the Vermont Foodbank since 2003, having started with turkey donations for the holidays. By 2017, the company shifted to donating 100% of its online proceeds from Giving Tuesday to the Foodbank. In November 2021, the company’s contribution had reached the equivalent of funding more than 1 million meals.
Where's Waldo in Waterbury?
Nearly two dozen local businesses will participate in a giant game of Where’s Waldo during the month of July.
Organized by Bridgeside Books, the game will ask local shoppers to find the iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt, cap, and glasses throughout the community.
The Find Waldo Local game has been around for 10 years and was created by publisher Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association to promote independent bookstores and support other businesses. Martin Handford’s collections of crowd scenes with the Waldo character deftly hidden have become a bookstore staple since the late 1980s with more than 78 million copies sold worldwide and more than 30 language translations.
To participate in the local version of the game, pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Waterbury!” stamp card at Bridgeside Books or at any of the participating businesses. With each Waldo spotted, the card-holder must get their card stamped or signed at the business.
Find and document at least 10 Waldo sightings to receive a discount coupon and a Waldo temporary tattoo. Those who show that they found 20 or more Waldos get entered into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books, paraphernalia, and other prizes from area businesses.
No purchase is necessary. To be entered into the prize drawings, stamped cards must be turned in at Bridgeside Books by July 31. A party will be held on Aug. 3 from 3-5 p.m. for participants and to award prizes.
The full list of participating businesses (a.k.a. Waldo hiding spots) is online at bridgesidebooks.com.
Summer blood donations are needed
The American Red Cross sees a drop in blood and platelet donations through holiday weeks including the Fourth of July so donors through July 10 will receive a Red Cross summer tote bag while supplies last.
Donations typically drop by about 20% during holiday weeks, making it particularly challenging for hospitals to maintain a supply of blood, according to the Red Cross.
Later in July and August, several blood drives are coming up in the area including Saturday, July 23, at the Waterbury municipal offices from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; at Ivy Computer Tuesday, July 26, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; at the Waterbury American Legion Post 59 on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org online or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to find a convenient time and location.
