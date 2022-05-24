Memorial Day ceremony and Ghost Walk on MondayThe Waterbury Historical Society and Waterbury American Legion Post 59 will present a Memorial Day service Monday at 11 a.m. at Rusty Parker Memorial Park.
The public is invited for a traditional ceremony with the legion’s color guard honoring U.S. armed services members followed by the historical society’s 15th Annual Ghost Walk. The presentation will focus on four Waterbury cemeteries that are difficult to visit: Ricker Mountain, Johnson Cemetery, Demeritt Cemetery, and the monument honoring Vermont State Hospital patients.
The event will be held rain or shine. Lawn chairs are recommended.
For more information, email JanGendreau@gmail.com.
Local pottery studios take part in Vermont Open Studio WeekendThe 30th Annual Vermont Spring Open Studio Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29, with artist studios around the state open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shoppers, visitors and collectors can tour a wide variety of studios and meet the artists where they create. In Waterbury Mud Studio at 95 U.S. Route 2 and Jeremy Ayers Pottery at 18 Elm Street will be participating in the event.
During the two-day event organized by the Vermont Crafts Council, artists open their studios to visitors to discuss and demonstrate their work. Visitors can purchase work directly from the artist, often choosing from a wider selection than is available online or through galleries. Many artists will accept custom orders and offer seconds and discontinued designs for sale on this weekend. Participating artists include glass blowers, potters, metal workers, jewelers, weavers, painters, woodworkers, photographers, book artists, printmakers, felt makers, dyers, basket-makers and more.
To find locations, use a printed map booklet found available at many Vermont information centers and rest areas, or download it online from vermontcrafts.com. The website also has a Google map and artist pages with information and pictures of artwork.
Drivers urged to look out for turtlesVermont’s turtles will be on the move this spring, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for the public’s help in keeping them safe. Female turtles will be looking for places to deposit their eggs, sometimes choosing to lay them along the shoulders of roads, which can bring them into the path of moving vehicles.
“Turtles often move across roads as they search for a nest site,” said state biologist Luke Groff. “They are usually slow-moving animals, so they have a tough time making it safely across the road. Turtles grow slowly and live a long time, so losing a mature breeding female may be a huge loss to a turtle population.”
Turtle nesting activity peaks between late May and early June, and drivers are urged to be alert, especially when driving near ponds and wetlands.
If it’s safe to stop, Groff said people can assist a turtle crossing a road. “If you’re going to move a turtle off the road, always move it in the direction it was traveling. They know where they’re going,” he said.
Most turtles can be picked up and carried across the road. However, a turtle with no colorful lines, spots, or other markings is probably a snapping turtle, he explained. To avoid being bitten, try pushing the turtle across the road with a shovel or pulling it across the road using a car floor mat, he suggested.
