-- Sons of American Legion Post 59 honor Charles 'Butch' Allen
The Sons of the American Legion Post 59 recently honored local veteran Charles "Butch" Allen who served in the Army National Guard for 27 years and has been a legion member for 43 years in various roles, most notably as commander of the Color Guard and many years in the annual USO show. Family and friends were in attendance for stories and food, music by Mike Carey of Backroad Sounds, and dancing. Mike Woodard, sons historian and cousin to Butch Allen, presented Allen with a special plaque thanking him for all his years of service to American Legion Post 59. (More photos online at WaterburyRoundabout.org)
--- Church hosts Lasagna Take-Out Dinner on Friday
Waterbury Center Community Church will have a Lasagna Take-Out Dinner on Friday, March 11. Call ahead to order. Each dinner will include lasagna (vegetarian or beef) salad, roll, and a cookie for $12. Drive up to the deck in the rear of the church for pickup 4-6 p.m. For more information or to order, call 802-244-8089.
Waterbury Center Community Church is located on Vermont Rt. 100 next to Cold Hollow Cider Mill.
--- Phasing out 3G networks may impact older devices
Users of cellular phones need to know that 3G networks are shutting down. Does that mean your cell phone will become obsolete?
What you need to know and how this affects you are questions that will be answered in an upcoming technology class at the Waterbury Public Library on Tuesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Mobile carriers are shutting down 3G networks which rely on older technology in order to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G. As a result, many older cell phones will be unable to make or receive calls and texts - including calls to 911 - or use data services. This will affect 3G mobile phones and certain older 4G mobile phones that do not support Voice over LTE (VoLTE or HD Voice).
AT&T shut down 3G on Feb. 22; T-Mobile will shut down 3G between March and July; Verizon will shut down 3G on January 1, 2023. Other companies use these carriers' networks as well. The Zoom link for the class will be posted on waterburypubliclibrary.com.
--- Film, discussion examine what being ‘disabled’ means
Performing artist, provocateur and athlete Bill Shannon pushes his limits as a “disabled” dancer. From growing up with a crippling disease to international fame, Shannon uses his platform to bring awareness to all of our “crutches,” those seen and unseen.
The Waterbury Public Library will offer access to “Crutch,” a 96-minute film that showcases Shannon’s career from angry skate punk to international hero. The film will be available for 72 hours online starting Tuesday, March 15, through Thursday, March 17, via Vimeo. On Thursday, March 17, at 8 p.m. a discussion will be held via Zoom.
Check waterburypubliclibrary.com for both the film and discussion links.
