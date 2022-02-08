-- Girl Scouts Cookies, Valentines at Bridgeside Books Sunday
Girl Scout Troop 30228 will host a cookie sale at Bridgeside Books this Sunday, Feb. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The sale has a special Valentine theme as members of the troop have created about 100 handmade Valentine cards with quotations about cookies. Stop in for just cookies, or shop for Valentine, a book, and a card to give as a Valentine’s gift.
The troop will have boxes of all the usual Girl Scout cookie varieties. It also plans another pop-up sale at Shaw's in Waterbury on Feb. 20.
-- Bottle drive through Feb. 19 by Harwood Rotary Interact Club
Are cans and bottles to recycle piling up at your house? Would you like your recycling to help the community? Your redeemable bottles and cans can benefit others through the Harwood Rotary Interact bottle drive through Feb. 19.
Harwood Rotary Interact is a service club supported by the Waterbury and Mad River Valley Rotary clubs. The student volunteers are collecting 5- and 15-cent returnable bottles and cans with proceeds going to benefit Outright Vermont, a nonprofit organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth. Outright Vermont works to create “a Vermont where all LGBTQ+ youth have hope, equity, and power.” Learn more about its mission at outrightvt.org.
For the drive, please drop off your bottles and cans at one of these locations, or request a pickup for your donation. Direct any questions to Interact club adviser Ellen Berrings at eberrings@huusd.org.
Rodney’s Transfer Station, River Road in Waterbury near the Ice Center. Drop off until Feb. 19 and let staff there know you are donating to Harwood Rotary Interact.
Hannon Home Center on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Request a pickup by sending an email to Ron Gulyas at buzzerman12@aol.com
--- Mad River Chorale resumes rehearsals Feb. 28
After waiting for COVID-19 Omicron cases to subside, Mad River Chorale conductor Mary Jane Austin and the chorale’s board of directors have announced the start of the group’s spring term.
The first rehearsal will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ. Rehearsals will continue on Monday evenings, 7-9 p.m.. in the chorus room at Harwood Union High School. Concerts, usually performed in May, are scheduled for June 11-12 this year due to the late rehearsal start.
New members are always welcome to join Mad River Chorale. The only requirement is that singers put in some time learning the music outside of rehearsals, and they be able to hold their part and sing with their voice section. A number of aids to music-learning are provided. Dues are charged, but no one is ever turned away for lack of ability to pay as scholarships are available.
More information is online at madriverchorale.net or call 802-496-4781.
--- Dog licenses due for renewal by April 1
According to state statute, all dogs in Vermont over the age of six months are required to be licensed each year.
Licenses may be purchased now at town offices either in person or by mail. A certificate of rabies vaccination is required unless a valid one is on file from the previous year.
In Waterbury, fees are $11 for a neutered/spayed animal and $15 if not neutered/spayed. Those fees increase to $13 and $19 respectively after April 1. The town clerk accepts cash or a check made to the Town of Waterbury. For more information, contact Town Clerk Carla Lawrence at clawrence@waterburyvt.com or 244-8447.
In Duxbury, the fees are $9 for neutered/spayed dogs, $13 if not neutered/spayed. Town Clerk Maureen Harvey said dog owners have been sent reminder letters to take care of registrations by April 1. For more information: Dux.townclerk@gmail.com or 244-6660.
