WDEV announces three new hires
WDEV last week announced three recent hires – two on-air hosts and a new member to the sales staff, according to General Manager Steve Cormier.
George Thomas has joined WDEV as host of “Jazz with George Thomas” airing weekday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. Thomas is a familiar name on the Vermont jazz scene, having hosted a jazz program on VPR for over a decade.
Ashley Eberly joins the Radio Vermont Group as an account executive filling the position vacated by Diane Palmer who held it for 27 years.
Saturday morning listeners may recognize the voice Greg Titus who previously worked as Sports Director for WDEV in the 1980s and has occasionally called high school basketball games off and on for decades.
Based in Waterbury, WDEV can be heard at AM 550 and FM 91.1, 96.5, 98.3, 101.9, and streaming at wdevradio.com.
-- Red Cross appeals to donors, job applicants
As winter and the COVID-19 pandemic continue, so does the particularly severe shortage in the nation’s blood supply, according to the American Red Cross.
Officials with the organization that supplies hospitals across the country with blood and platelets call the current supply “the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.”
Winter weather has led to blood drive cancellations in many states, and COVID-19 continues to impact decisions by volunteers to make blood donations, Red Cross officials say.
Blood drives are conducted with COVID-19 safety measures in place including a requirement that all volunteers, staff and donors wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Schedule a donation using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Donors must bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification. Those 18 years of age and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Those who donate in February will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email.
In addition, the Red Cross has multiple employment and volunteer opportunities available. Applicants need a valid driver’s license and good driving record, proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and a willingness to travel around Vermont. The Red Cross provides a paid training program, health and dental benefits, 401K, paid time off, and a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
Information on volunteer opportunities to support Red Cross blood collections is online at redcross.org/volunteerNNE.
-- Vermont Winter Bike/Walk Challenge through Feb. 11
Waterbury area commuters might like this challenge from the folks at Local Motion aimed at the hardy souls who refuse to hang up their bikes or just keep walking to work when the snow flies.
The Vermont Winter Bike/Walk Challenge encourages those who bike and walk to work and school to document their daily commute for a chance to inspire others to join them and possibly win some prizes.
The contest is sponsored by Local Motion, the Campus Area Transportation Management Association, and the Go!VT program at the Vermont Agency of Transportation. “The goal of this fun, free event is for Vermonters to try changing up their typical work commutes and collectively record 1,000 active transportation trips in just two weeks,” explains Local Motion Program Coordinator Eliana Fox.
The Challenge started Jan. 31 and runs through Feb. 11, concluding on International Winter Bike to Work Day. Participants who record a bike ride, a roll, or a stroll, on the Go!VT Smartphone app or Go!VT website at least twice during the challenge time period will be automatically entered to win prizes such as $100 gift cards from Outdoor Gear Exchange and Farm-Way/Vermont Gear, as well as gear from Terry Bicycles.
More information is online at https://govermont.agilemile.com
-- Library program celebrates animated favorites
Pop-culture historian, sportswriter, and author Martin Gitlin returns to the Waterbury Public Library this month with a virtual presentation, “A Celebration of Animation.”
The program will be held over Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Author of “A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History,” Gitlin will present a host of characters from Mickey Mouse to Scooby-Doo and more, with commentary, clips and trivia.
This program is for all ages from little ones to seniors. Gitlin’s trip down memory lane will include familiar cartoon characters from the Bugs Bunny and Popeye era to SpongeBob SquarePants. Register at waterburypubliclibrary.com
