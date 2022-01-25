Local writers invited to journalism workshop
The University of Vermont’s Community News Service program is offering a free six-part media training course for individuals looking to brush up on or learn skills to report news for local media outlets.
“A thriving democracy relies on an informed and engaged electorate. Local news, in particular, is essential to civic engagement, trust, voter participation, and community vitality,” wrote Richard Watts, director of UVM’s Center for Research on Vermont in introducing the program.
“Around the country and even in Vermont – local news has been decimated – and many of our small papers face many challenges. Yet, the work of covering local stories and local government is more important than ever.”
Waterbury Roundabout and many other local news outlets in the region work with the Community News Service program whose student journalists report news to support the local outlets and gain experience.
The training program aims to bring in community members who would like to help contribute to the local reporting effort. It will cover basic reporting skills from interviewing to sourcing to media ethics and photography. “Attendees will learn about how journalism works and produce at least one published piece to journalism standards and values,” Watts said.
The weekly program begins Feb. 1 via Zoom. Spaces are limited. More information and registration is online at communitynews.net/home/community-journalism-training-feb-1.
Waterbury Area Senior Center needs a new director
The Waterbury Area Senior Center is looking for a new executive director after former director Vicki Brooker recently resigned.
Justin Blackman who chairs the center’s board of directors said Brooker resigned due to personal reasons. The position is now posted on the center’s website with a detailed job description.
The director’s role is overall accountability for the daily operations of the center, managing two staff members and a team of volunteers. The center runs the daily Meals on Wheels delivery service to seniors in Waterbury and surrounding communities.
The director reports to the nonprofit’s board of directors and has a schedule of about 35 hours per week, Monday through Friday, with occasional weekend or evening hours needed.
Compensation is based on skills and experience. For more information, see the detailed description at wasca.org/jobs. Applicants should send a resume and cover letter to jobs@wasca.org.
Wu-Tang members help launch cannabis industry at ZenbarnZenbarn in Waterbury Center along with Sensi magazine, a leading national cannabis publication, will host music, food and networking events, Feb. 3-5, to kick off Vermont’s new cannabis industry launching this year.
The effort will bring together key players in the industry from retailers to growers, builders and service providers from Vermont and New England with the main event Friday, Feb. 4, with two members of the famed Wu-Tang clan, a live band, and a host of special guests.
Sponsors will have tables set up and will be discussing their vision for the Vermont cannabis industry. “This is a historic and exciting year for our state and in particular the town of Waterbury is well-positioned to be a premier destination for cannabis, just like it has become for craft beer,” said Noah Fishman, co-owner/founder of Zenbarn and Zenbarn Farms.
Wu-Tang members Cappadonna and Inspectah Deck will perform. The pair is also launching their cannabis brands in Massachusetts this year and will be getting a tour of the Vermont cannabis scene. “It’s encouraging to see artists moving into the cannabis industry and leveraging their personal brands in this way,” Fishman said. “This is a chance for us to show our neighboring states all the exciting things we have going on in Vermont.”
The schedule starts Thursday, Feb 3, with a free show by local blues artist Dave Keller. Friday’s business networking called “Sensi Connects” runs 6 to 8 p.m. Music starts at 9 p.m. with Cappadonna and Inspectah Deck following Vermont hip hop opening acts. Tickets are $55 in advance at zenbarnvt.com. Saturday’s schedule continues with food and drink specials and a reggae tribute to Bob Marley. Tickets and information online at zenbarnvt.com.
SunCommon holiday fundraiser provides 20,000 meals
SunCommon’s holiday campaign to have those interested in renewable solar energy help support area food shelves has resulted in donations that will provide some 20,000 meals for local residents, the company announced.
Every year during the holiday season, SunCommon hosts a campaign to highlight important issues in its local communities. For the 2021 holiday season, the company partnered with the Vermont Foodbank, the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to raise awareness and funds for those experiencing hunger in the region.
SunCommon donated $20 to the campaign for every household that looked into solar in November and December, resulting in funds to provide over 20,000 meals for families facing hunger.
“We wanted to create a campaign that allowed us to focus on our mission of addressing the climate crisis, while recognizing the urgency of our neighbors experiencing hunger right now,” said Jake Elliott, SunCommon’s Impact Partnership Manager. “After learning that rates of hunger had only gotten worse through the pandemic and that relief funding was going to be expiring, it was clear this was where our energy needed to go this year.”
According to the Vermont Foodbank, nearly one in four people in Vermont experienced food insecurity prior to the pandemic and that rose to one in three during the COVID-19 crisis.
The statistics in New York are similar, and additional state and federal support may expire soon.
“The pandemic continues to create unpredictability and disruptions impacting all of us and exacerbating the rate of food insecurity across Vermont,” said John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank. “We see these challenges with food insecurity continuing throughout 2022.”
More information: vtfoodbank.org and suncommon.com/holiday-giving-program-2021.
Edgeworks Creative marks 10 yearsEdgeworks Creative recently marked its 10th anniversary as a full-service digital design and marketing agency.
The firm began as a creative agency focused primarily on website design and development and print design for small businesses. Founders Cynthia Ryan and Ed Rooney joined forces after a number of successful collaborations between their previous businesses.
Since its inception in 2012, the company has been producing bespoke website solutions, print design, and online marketing services for companies of all sizes. In 2018 they added instructional design and development services to their offerings and launched their Interactive Training suite of tools for corporate training and compliance.
“Edgeworks Creative has experienced sustained growth year over year,” said Chief Executive Officer Ryan. “Moving forward, our focus will remain on offering custom website experiences, design services, and growing our instructional design toolsets and capabilities.”
For more information, go to edgeworkscreative.com
