-- Winterfest kicks off Wanderlust Challenge
Waterbury Winterfest kicks off this weekend with the opening of the three-week "Wanderlust Challenge 2022" that will lead into five days of outdoor activities Feb. 2-6.
This is the second year the annual event has been "reimagined" as organizers describe it to adjust for the COVID-19 pandemic and offer safe activities that don't require indoor gatherings. The challenge is described online on the event's website, waterburywinterfest.com. It consists of several lists of activities that participants may choose from in categories such as Take a Walk, Create, Snow Play, Give Back.
People sign up with a team from a single household and can choose a creative mascot. They then pick activities to do each week and take photographs to document their progress. They upload images to the event site where points are calculated for weekly prizes.
The scavenger-hunt-type challenges will be active through Saturday, Feb. 5. More details are listed online.
Now in its 11th, year Winterfest will hold some of its more popular outdoor events Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 2-6. That schedule will be posted on the event website soon. Look for Wassailing to return outside along with a cross-country skiing and vinyl night at Pilgrim Park, a skating party with broomball and human bowling, snow games, live music, fat tire biking demos and more.
-- Programs celebrate the Birthday of the Trees
Deep in the winter quiet, the Jewish tradition of Tu B’Shvat celebrates the birthday of the tree. The holiday is celebrated by eating different kinds of fruits and making yearly commitments as stewards of the earth. On MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, Living Tree Alliance is offering several COVID-safe family programs in the forests, fields and sledding hills of its farm. As part of the celebration, the day will include a special dedication to Martin Luther King Jr. and racial justice.
The events will include a family program for those with children ages 6-11 with tree-centered games and a focus on ecology. A contemplative snowshoe in the woods and fields will feature mindfulness activities. Bring your own snowshoes. Rentals also available at Clearwater Sports in Waitsfield. And Andrea Soberman of Musical Munchkins will lead a musical program for young children that honors the earth and trees. That will be indoors in the common house where adults will be required to wear masks.
All are welcome. Dress warm and bring a sled. To RSVP and for more information, visit online at livingtreealliance.com/tu-bshvat.
--- Library adjusts programs for COVID safety
The Waterbury Public Library has made some changes recently to upcoming programs due to increased spread of the COVID-19 virus in the community.
An upcoming program Songs & Stories From Southern Appalachia scheduled for Jan. 18 is postponed and will be rescheduled and listed with the library's adult programs.
On Jan. 25, the session titled Digital Tools for Travelers in the Time of COVID 6:30 p.m. and the Jan. 27 program, Supporting Positive Emotional Growth in Children, also at 6:30 will both be held via Zoom. Links for those events are listed on the library's website waterburypubliclibrary.com
In addition, in-person preschool storytimes at the library have been postponed until at least Feb. 3.
For more information, check the library website or call 802-244-7036.
--- Senior center pauses in-person dining
The Waterbury Area Senior Center has announced that it will pause congregate meals for two weeks starting Friday, Jan. 14, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Justin Blackman, chair of the center's board of directors, said the sit-down meal program at the center has been serving seniors three days a week since it reopened last summer. The current shift is being called a "pause," he said, in the interest of public health. "We will review the number of COVID cases and hope to reopen for congregate meals on Friday, Jan. 28," he said.
Anyone wishing to be added to the center's daily Meals on Wheels delivery for meals to be delivered to their home may call the center to arrange for that free service, Blackman said. To sign up or for updates on the return of daily in-person meals, contact the center at 802-244-1234.
