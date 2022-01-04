Air National Guard plans night flights Jan. 4-8
SOUTH BURLINGTON – The Vermont Air National Guard announced that it would conduct night operations of its F-35 fighter jets this week starting Tuesday, Jan. 4, through Saturday, Jan. 8. Nighttime takeoffs are scheduled between 4 and 6 p.m. with landings happening between 6 and 8 p.m.
The 158th Fighter Wing will continue its usual afternoon F-35 training missions, with takeoffs and landings scheduled between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. There were no scheduled morning flights.
Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies, the announcement stated. "An important part of our ability to complete both our state and federal missions is the ability to work in all conditions with the expertise that our nation expects and deserves,” said Col. Daniel Finnegan, 158th Fighter Wing vice commander. “In order to do that, we must occasionally train at night to ensure our airmen can provide that service safely and effectively.”
Christmas tree dropoff for Saturday bonfire
Local residents looking to dispose of Christmas trees may drop off this week at Anderson Field where the outdoor ice rink is under construction for the season.
According to Recreation Director Nick Nadeau, the Waterbury Fire Department plans to burn trees on Saturday, Jan. 8, around 6 p.m. near the rink.
Nadeau said the weather this week would determine whether skating would be possible at that time. So far this winter, it's been difficult to maintain ice as temperatures have fluctuated, Nadeau said.
Several attempts to flood the rink have been thwarted by melting. Town staff were working to try again this week with a promising forecast for colder temperatures. Nadeau asks that the public stay off the ice until the rink is officially open for skating. "It is important to stay off the ice while it hardens as walking or skating too soon will cause the ice to become rough and require a new flood," he explained.
Once the ice is ready, Nadeau said he would post an update on the Waterbury Recreation Facebook page and Front Porch Forum. Waterbury Roundabout will have an update online and on Facebook as well. No formal activities are planned for Saturday evening other than the bonfire, he noted.
More skating at Crossett Brook
Crossett Brook Middle School Principal Tom Drake on Monday said progress is happening on getting the outside rink ready at the school. He said the it was close, "but we need another few days of cold temps to get solid ice."
The rink is used by students for outdoor physical education classes during the week. Drake says it will be open for the public to use after 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and anytime on the weekends. The rink does not have lights, however.
The principal asks for people to be patient for the ice to be just right. "For now, please stay off the ice," he said.
Drake will post a notice on Front Porch Forum and Waterbury Roundabout will update its information online as well.
School staff will post rules for using the rink on site. "Thank you in advance for following appropriate COVID regulations when you are using the rink," Drake added.
Library hosts programs in January
The Waterbury Public Library has several programs for adults coming up in January. For more information and to register, visit the library’s website at waterburypubliclibrary.com.
The southern Appalachian music tradition came to the United States by Scots-Irish immigrants in the 18th century, many who settled in the North Carolina piedmont and mountains. The group was poor and isolated both culturally and geographically, and yet their strong musical traditions survived undisturbed for more than 150 years.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m., join Steve Lotspeich on guitar and banjo and Kyle Creason at the library for this in-person program as they share stories and songs from the southern Appalachian mountains. Selections will include tunes by Doc Watson and Pete Seeger, Bascom Lunsford and Samantha Bumgarner, some of the key figures in developing and popularizing the southern Appalachian music tradition.
The following week on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m., an in-person session will focus on traveling abroad and navigating COVID-19 protocols.
Many countries are requiring travelers to provide mandatory information before entering by using digital tools such as smartphone applications. These apps allow information to process quickly and be transmitted to the relevant authorities, which is essential for travel during a pandemic. In theory, these steps should allow for faster border crossing and limit contact.
Kyle Creason, the Waterbury Public Library’s Technical Librarian, will host this in-person class called “Digital Tools for Travelers in the Time of COVID.” Participants will get a chance to use the ArriveCAN app to learn the process of registering to enter Canada and an opportunity to look at other apps and discuss what to do if you don’t own a smartphone. There will also be time to share personal experiences using these apps. For more information contact Creason at kyle@waterburypubliclibrary.com
