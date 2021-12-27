State police seek public’s help in Sunoco burglaryThe Vermont State Police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a burglary at Yao’s Sunoco gas station on South Main Street in Waterbury that happened sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
According to a press release this afternoon from Trooper Jon Prack from the Middlesex barracks, state police were called Sunday, Dec. 26, about the incident. When troopers arrived at the business located at 105 S. Main St., they found signs of forced entry, police said. Prack’s release said that “several items of value were taken from the store.” It did not specify what those items were.
The investigation so far has determined that the burglary took place sometime between the hours of 9 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 4:30 a.m. on the 26th.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Trooper Prack at the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.
Red Cross calls for blood donorsThe American Red Cross has issued a call for blood and platelet donors during the holidays as the nation’s and region’s blood supply is at historically low levels and continues to decline.
“If more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion. It’s almost unimaginable,” said Mary Brant, spokeswoman for the regional American Red Cross office.
The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. This time of year often sees a decline in donations. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross
Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Those who donate through Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last. Donors in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. More details online at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.
Library program focuses on energy, health in the new yearAs New Year’s resolutions for personal improvement often fall by the wayside by the end of January, the Waterbury Public Library will host a program at the start of 2022 offering structure to keep on track with new goals.
Mind-body health coach Becky Widschwenter, who runs Mindful Movement, will hold four classes in January and February via Zoom to focus on increasing energy, motivation and optimism.
LEAN In with Becky Widschwenter follows a program known as L.E.A.N., which stands for Lifestyle, Exercise, Attitude, and Nutrition. Developed by Dr. Bill Sears, the program aims to help participants take charge of their life, focus on the positive, and find balance with a process to last throughout the year.
Widschwenter will cover strategies for healthy aging with a focus on preventing disease, reducing stress, improving sleep, fitness, strength, sharp-thinking and memory.
The free online classes will be held from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, and running every other week through Feb. 23.
Topics and dates are: Make Your Own Medicine, Jan. 12; Make Health Your Hobby, Jan. 26; Move Waste from your Waist, Feb. 9; Live Without Pain & Inflammation, Feb. 23.
Register for any or all of the sessions online on the library website at waterburypubliclibrary.com/lean-in/.
Waterbury Winterfest, Wanderlust return starting Jan. 16Organizers for Waterbury Winterfest reported a healthy turnout at the Dec. 12 silent auction and sing-along hosted at Blackback Pub and they are fine-tuning the schedule for Winterfest 2022 coming up in January and early February starting with the Wanderlust Challenge that opens on Jan. 16.
Winterfest committee member Brenda Caforia-Weeber said the list of activities that people can do individually or in groups and document with photos is posted on the WaterburyWinterfest.com website. Those scavenger-hunt-type challenges will be active for three weeks through Saturday, Feb. 5, with prizes awarded for participants who document their progress. Instructions and details are online.
Waterbury Winterfest 2022 will take place over five days, Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 2-6, with a schedule of daily activities that also will be listed on the Winterfest website. So far, the schedule calls for all outdoor activities given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Highlights scheduled so far include Outdoor Wassailing on Feb. 2, a cross-country skiing and vinyl night at Pilgrim Park on Feb. 3, a skating party with broomball and human bowling on Feb. 4. Saturday, Feb. 5, will feature a full schedule at Rusty Parker Memorial Park with snow games, live music, fat tire biking demos and more. The schedule for Sunday, Feb. 6, so far has snow football and a group hike/snowshoe from Blush Hill Country Club to Little River.
More details will be added online at waterburywinterfest.com
