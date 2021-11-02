Sign up for a River of Light lantern-making workshopThe 12th annual River of Light Lantern Parade is just a few weeks away and workshops are being held for community members to make new lanterns for the occasion.
The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, and the theme is “What Brings You Joy.”
It will begin at Brookside Primary School on Stowe Street and follow Main Street to Dac Rowe Park for a bonfire and entertainment.
This weekend’s lantern-making workshops are full however the sessions scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 13, still have room. They will run from 10 a.m. to noon and again 1-3 p.m. Workshops are free to attend but registration is required and donations to help with supply costs are appreciated. Kids under 8 must have an adult along. Tools and supplies are provided. Each session will be limited to 25 participants.
For more information, visit the website ariveroflightinwaterbury.org. To register for a workshop, email ariveroflightwaterbury@gmail.com.
Eleva Chamber Players Present “The Harmonious Harp”Vermont’s most inspiring string orchestra returns Nov. 13-14 when the Eleva Chamber Players present “The Harmonious Harp” in Waterbury and Waitsfield.
The concert features harpist Benjamin Albertson who has performed throughout the United States and Canada in a program that includes Mozart’s Divertimento in D, KV 136; Debussy Dances Sacred and Profane; Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major, BWV 1048; Ravel’s Introduction & Allegro for Harp with String Quartet, Flute & Clarinet, and Giannini’s Concerto Grosso. Eleva will also be joined by Vermont’s pre-eminent flutist Karen Kevra and clarinetist Dan Liptak.
The performances are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at the United Church of Christ/Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 N. Main St., Waterbury, and on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. at The Inn at Round Barn Farm, 1661 East Warren Road, Waitsfield. Admission is $25; $20 for seniors, students and members of any Vermont-based orchestra. Students of the Green Mountain Youth Symphony are admitted free. Tickets will be available online at elevachamberplayers.com or at the door.
Eleva’s COVID-19 policy requires vaccination and masks. Social distancing is recommended. Audiences will be limited to 100 people, so purchasing tickets online in advance is recommended. The full COVID-19 policy is available on the Eleva home page.
The Eleva Chamber Players is Central Vermont’s only professional string chamber orchestra and was established in April 2006 in Waterbury. Eleva’s concerts feature fine musicianship and fascinating dialogue that is both educational and inspiring. The conductor-less orchestra is composed of professional musicians with distinguished international careers from throughout Vermont and the United States.
More information is online at elevachamberplayers.com
