Blood supply shortage continues as holidays approach
As Thanksgiving and the holidays approach, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that may be the most severe for this time of year in more than a decade.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients in need of lifesaving transfusions. But hospital demand remains strong and at least 10,000 more donations are needed each week going into the holiday season when donations typically taper off.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Scheduling appointments makes the process go smoothly.
The Red Cross has several promotions running to thank donors. One is an entry into a drawing for a 10-day trip for two to Hawaii for those who donate by Nov. 12 courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. Those who donate by Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card as well.
For a complete list of blood drive dates and places, visit redcrossblood.org. Some upcoming drives in and near Waterbury include:
Stowe, Nov. 3, 12:30-5 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 728 Mountain Rd.
Berlin, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Berlin Mall, 282 Berlin Mall Road, Space 5.
Barre, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Barre Elks Lodge, 10 Jefferson St.
Montpelier, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Montpelier City Hall, 39 Main St.
Berlin, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Central Vermont Medical Center, 130 Fisher Rd.; Waterbury, Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Waterbury Municipal Building, 28 North Main St.
Waterbury Center, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Ivy Computer, 2933 Waterbury-Stowe Rd.
-- Harwood Union Theatre presents “The Mousetrap” Nov. 11-13
Harwood Union Theatre returns to the school stage for the first time in two years with Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” Nov. 11-13.
This murder mystery is the longest-running play on London’s West End, having started in 1952 and presenting more than 17,000 performances until COVID-19 forced it to close in 2020. It features a classic Christie twist ending that audiences for decades have been asked not to reveal after leaving the show.
This production features a cast of 11 Harwood students from grades 7-11, led by freshman Zoe Blackman and juniors Ariana Clark and Maddie Thibault. Director Scott Weigand returns for his 13th year leading the Harwood program.
The story centers around the opening of a new boarding house outside of London. As the show proceeds, someone is murdered, and it comes down to Police Sgt. Trotter to decipher this cast of odd characters to discover the murderer. Each guest has something to hide, so which one is the killer?
The cast is rounded out by sophomores Abigail Leighty and Annie McMillion, junior Lucie Ruggerio, freshman Seneca Whittingham, and seventh graders Tarin Askew, Marley Greene, Camille Edgecomb, and Emma Aither.
Performances will be in person at Harwood Union High School, Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 11-13, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Attendees will be required to wear masks at all times while in the school, and seating will be distanced. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students. The show runs for approximately two hours and is family-friendly.
-- Holiday craft show set up at St. Leo’s Hall Nov. 13-14
Infinity Crafts will hold its first holiday craft show at St.Leo’s Hall,109 Main St., Waterbury, on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14.
Organizer Dona Culver said approximately 20 local vendors are scheduled to showcase their holiday products and designs. The lineup includes a variety of both handmade crafters and direct-sale vendors with products such as Christmas ornaments, wood signs, whimsical wreaths, shadow boxes, home decor.
Some name brands featured include Unsbourne books, LuLaRue apparel, Beautiful Quilting, Homemade Herbals, Northern BBQ, Leboeuf family treats, Color Street and more.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and lite concessions will be available. Organized by Dona Culver.
-- Audition set for ‘Clue: On Stage’ by The Valley Players
The Valley Players announce auditions for “Clue: On Stage” at the Valley Players Theater to be presented over three weekends in January and February 2022.
Auditions will be held Sunday and Monday, Nov. 14-15, at 6:30 p.m. at the theater, 4254 Main Street in Waitsfield. Auditions will consist of reading from the script. Those coming to audition do not need to prepare anything and may come one night or both.
“Clue: On Stage” takes place on a dark and stormy night at a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, “Clue: On Stage” has all the favorite characters: Miss Scarlet, Prof. Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Col. Mustard as well as a stodgy butler, French maid, and more, all racing to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.
The stage play is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. The screenplay was based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture which was in turn based on the Hasbro board game Clue. Original music included in the play is by Michael Holland.
The play is produced by special arrangement with The Araca Group, Work Light Productions, and Michael Barra/Lively McCabe Entertainment. Performances will be Fridays through Sundays, Jan. 28 - Feb. 13, 2022.
The Valley Players will continue to follow State of Vermont guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. All actors are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and to receive a booster shot if appropriate. More information on the Valley Players production can be found at valleyplayers.com. Questions may be emailed to director Ruth Ann Pattee at thespians19@gmail.com, or call 802-583-1674.
