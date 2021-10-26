For those who take Halloween seriously, this Halloween is officially busier than last year with plenty of spooky and fun happenings this week through Oct. 31. Here are some highlights.
-- The Children’s Room + Waterbury Public Library extravaganza
On Thursday, Oct. 28, The Children’s Room and the Waterbury Public Library host a special Halloween Extravaganza at the library. Harpist Judi Byron, Children's Librarian Cynthia Ryle and volunteers from The Children’s Room join up for a special Halloween Party at the library with spooky stories, songs and treats for little ones from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
--- Randall Street neighborhood
Residents of Randall, Elm and Park Row streets will host trick-or-treaters once again on Halloween night, Sunday, Oct. 31. The streets will be closed starting around 5 p.m. for Halloween ghosts, goblins, zombies, princesses and more this year.
Community members from elsewhere in town who would like to help the Randall Street hosts stock up on treats can donate candy at both Brookside Primary School and Crossett Brook Middle School where collection boxes at the school main entrances will be available through Friday, Oct. 29.
-- Fire Department
The Waterbury Fire Department is hoping for a quiet night on Sunday so they can host trick-or-treaters at both fire stations, Main Street and Maple Street.
Starting around 5 p.m., fire department members and volunteers will be ready to hand out candy and glow necklaces to ghosts and goblins of all ages. While masks are not required at these outdoor gatherings, Fire Chief Gary Dillon asks that everyone be respectful of distancing.
-- Ice Center Halloween skate party
The biggest party on Halloween night will be at the far end of town at the Ice Center. Trick-or-treaters of all ages are invited to join a free skating party from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The party will start with an hour of free skating (no charge for rentals) followed by games including Center Ice Shoot to Score and Chuck-a-Puck. A costume contest happens around 5:15 p.m. with prizes for different age groups (10 and under, 11-14, 15-17 and 18+). The final hour is more free skate time until 6:30 p.m.
-- Pre-Halloween pumpkin carving, games at Bridgeside
Bridgeside Books is getting in on the Halloween act this year while still staying safe regarding COVID-19 by hosting a pumpkin-carving contest where everyone carves their own pumpkins at home. On Halloween day, the store also hosts a free board game event for ages 8 and up.
For the pumpkin contest, choose a design with a literary theme or character and Bridgeside invites you to drop it off at the bookstore starting Tuesday, Oct. 26, through Saturday, Oct. 30. The staff will pick a winner. The winner gets a $20 gift card. The pumpkins get composted.
On the 31st before trick-or-treating time, the shop invites board game enthusiasts to stop by (costumes are encouraged) between 3:30 and 6 p.m. to check out and try new games in its expanded game and puzzle section. Five tables for up to four players each will be set up around the store. There will be help with the rules and masks are required. This free event is open to those age 8 and older. Registration is required by calling 244-1441 or on the store’s website at bridgesidebooks.com/news-events.
-- Haunting, harmonious Halloween concert
On the night before Halloween and not too far away in Montpelier, Bethany United Church of Christ is the venue for what’s billed as “A Haunting, Harmonious Halloween Concert.” This is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged and admission is by donation.
Performances by: Christopher McWilliams, organ and piano; Denise Ricker, flute and alto flute; Stuart Williams, baritone; Erin McIntyre, soprano; Lynette Combs, guest pianist; Arthur Zorn, guest organist.
Masks and proof of vaccination – or negative COVID-19 test - are required of all attendees. Church pews will only be filled to one-third capacity. 115 Main St., Montpelier.
