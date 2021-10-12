-- Basketball sign ups for grades 1-6 close Oct. 15
Harwood Youth Basketball online registration for players in grades 1-6 is wrapping up Friday, Oct. 15 to allow organizers to start forming teams.
The season runs from Nov. 15 through Feb. 18. Fees are $50 for players in first and second grade and $100 for players in grades 3-6.
Teams are organized by grade and location for younger grades. Teams for grades 5-6 are mixed with players from all towns.
For more information and to sign up, visit the website harwoodyouthbasketball.org.
-- Trick-or-Treating returns to Randall, Elm and Park Row streets
Once again the residents of Randall, Elm and Park Row streets are gearing up to host Halloween ghosts, goblins, zombies and princesses this year.
Neighborhood organizers say the streets will be closed off to traffic starting around 5 p.m. on Halloween night, Sunday Oct. 31.
The downtown neighborhood has long been a magnet for trick-or-treaters from around Waterbury and even nearby communities. Last year’s festivities were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic but prior to that, it was the popular neighborhood to visit with residents there getting into the spirit decorating and even wearing costumes to greet youngsters.
“We counted 800+ trick-or-treaters in the neighborhood in past years including 2019,” said Jeremy Ayers, who lives on the corner of Randall and Elm.
Another more recent tradition continues as well with candy donation stations set up at both Brookside Primary School and Crossett Brook Middle School where community members can donate candy or funds to purchase candy to help supply downtown neighbors with enough treats. Contributions will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 29.
--- River of Light to return as a parade Dec. 4
The 12th annual Riger of Light Lantern Parade returns to the streets of Waterbury this year once again as a parade.
The date is Saturday, Dec. 4, and the theme is “What Brings You Joy,” according to organizers.
The parade in 2020 for the first time was not conducted as a procession with people carrying handmade lanterns. Due to COVID-19, it was reconfigured as a series of displays at Waterbury’s Dac Rowe Park, Crossett Brook Middle School, Red Hen Bakery and Cafe and Waitsfield Elementary School. People mostly drove past the installations to enjoy them.
This year the parade will return to its familiar format with Brookside Primary School (formerly Thatcher Brook Primary School) on Stowe Street as the starting point. The route will be Stowe Street to Main Street to Dac Rowe Park for a bonfire and entertainment.
Lantern-making workshops are planned for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7, at Brookside Primary School. (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7) These sessions are intended for working on large-scale lanterns that often require more than one person to carry.
On Sunday, Nov. 13, community lantern sessions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and again 1-3 p.m. for making simple lanterns.
Workshops are free to attend but registration is required and donations to help with supply costs are appreciated. Kids under 8 must have an adult along. Tools and supplies are provided. Each session will be limited to 25 participants. For more information visit the website ariveroflightinwaterbury.org. To register for a workshop, email ariveroflightwaterbury@gmail.com.
-- Public apology for eugenics practices set for Saturday
State legislative leaders will lead a public ceremony on Saturday at the State House to officially proclaim the state’s public apology for state-sanctioned eugenics practices in the 20th century.
During the 2020 legislative session, both the House and Senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning steps taken on behalf of the state largely in the 1930s when Native American, disabled, impoverished Vermonters, people of color, French-Canadians and other marginalized individuals were subjected to sterilization as part of the eugenics movement the state government embraced at the time.
The resolution acknowledged the harm done by these actions and sought to extend an apology to those impacted and their descendants.
This event on Oct. 16 will do so publicly on the State House steps starting at 3 p.m. Speaker of the House Rep. Jill Krowinski of Burlington and Senate President Pro Tempore, Windham County Sen. Becca Balint, will lead the ceremony.
In his position as chair of the General, Housing, and Military Affairs Committee, Waterbury state Rep. Tom Stevens led hearings to gather testimony that shaped the joint resolution. A legislator since 2009, Stevens said the resolution “represents some of the most important work I’ve done while a representative.”
-- Library panel discussion will share stories of asylum seekers in Central Vermont
The Waterbury Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. hosts a free panel discussion titled “Bridging Continents: The Life and Experiences of Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Central Vermont.”
The Central Vermont Refugee Action Committee will present the program featuring two asylum seekers who will share their stories, insights, and struggles. A host family member will also offer his perspective. The conversation will explore what New Americans in Vermont communities might need and shed some light on the challenges they face in settling into their new home.
This event is made possible by a grant by Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries and the Vermont Humanities Council, supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Waterbury library is one of 300 libraries participating in the program aimed to help libraries better serve small, rural communities.
For more information, contact Judi Byron, the library’s adult program coordinator at 244-7036 or judi@waterburypubliclibrary.com.
