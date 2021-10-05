-- Volunteers needed for library, cemetery commissions
The Town of Waterbury is seeking applicants to fill single vacancies on both the Board of Library Commissioners and the Board of Cemetery Commissioners.
Candidates must be Waterbury residents and registered to vote in Waterbury. Both commissions meet monthly.
The Select Board will make appointments for these positions which will run through Town Meeting Day on March 1, 2022. At that time, the remaining two years for both positions would be filled by election. (Both terms end in 2024.)
Appointees may run to serve out the remainder of the term past March, but they are not be required to do so.
Those interested should contact Town Clerk Carla Lawrence at 244-8447 or by email at clawrence@waterburyvt.com.
-- Axel’s Gallery hosts new exhibit, photo ‘shoot-out’ contest
Axel’s Gallery & Frame Shop continues its 2021 exhibition schedule presenting a collection titled “Assemblages” by Philip Herbison through Nov. 6. At the same time, the gallery brings back its call to artists for a photo contest with a theme this year of “shadows.”
Herbison’s compositions in wood feature recuperated wood, found objects, and acrylic paint. He works like a puzzle-maker, first creating the pieces which provide inspiration and Herbison follows their direction.
“The reason I make art is to explore the mysterious realm of new aesthetic possibilities with materials at hand,” he explains. “Working with piles of recycled wood scraps as a medium brings with it a lot of intuitive play. Recognizing happy accidents when they happen leads to discovery of new aesthetic statements.”
Gallery owner Whitney Aldrich hopes the contest appeals to everyone who likes to shoot photos, regardless of experience. “In this day and age, we have great photography equipment at our fingertips creating incredible opportunities for both amateur and professional photographers,” Aldrich said.
The gallery last did such a contest in 2019 and winner Orah Moore was asked to choose this year’s theme. She picked “Shadows.” Entries may be black and white, color, manipulated, layered, or part of a mixed media piece – as long as the photograph is the majority element. Being a fan of “challenge creation,” Moore specified that all entries be captured or made between reading these rules and the entry deadline, which is 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. (The contest announcement was issued on Sept. 29.)
Submitting photographers have a chance at a solo exhibition in 2022 along with other prizes. Entries will be judged by a small panel of professionals from the Vermont art and photography community as well as other photo-enthusiast peers. Fee is $20 per entry with a two-entry limit per artist. Entries will be on view Nov. 10-20.
More information online at axelsgallery.com
-- Poet, activist Eddins to lead discussion on ‘The Value of Our Stories’
The Waterbury Public Library welcomes poet, writer, and activist Rajnii Eddins on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. for a free discussion event about race, culture, equity and personal stories.
He will share his poetry and the historical context in which it was created in his presentation called “The Value of our Stories.”
Eddins explores how individual stories may be used to confront racism and other injustices, affirm diversity and equity, and initiate community dialogue aimed to heal and grow mutual understanding. This event is made possible by a grant by Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries and the Vermont Humanities Council, supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information, contact Judi Byron, the library’s adult program coordinator at 244-7036 or judi@waterburypubliclibrary.com.
-- Ben & Jerry’s to swap pumpkins, ice cream for food shelf donations
Ben & Jerry’s annual Pumpkin Give Away to support the Waterbury Area Food Shelf is set for Sunday morning, Oct. 17, at the ice cream factory on Vermont Route 100.
Staff from the plant will set up in the lower guest parking lot to collect non-perishable food items for the food shelf. In exchange, they will have pumpkins to hand out along with goodie bags for children and ice cream, of course.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until all the pumpkins are gone.
Monetary donations for the food shield will also be accepted.
-- Ice Center to throw a free Halloween party
The Ice Center is planning a free community Halloween Party on Halloween with skate rentals, prizes, games and more.
Center Director Tim Griffith said plans are coming together now for the all-ages event which will have door prizes, a costume contest and plenty of games on the ice such as shoot-to-score, chuck-a-puck, and guessing how much candy is in a bowl. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes in various age groups (10 and under, 11-14, 15-17, and 18+).
Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. with free skating from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. leading up to the games and contests. Another hour of free skating starting at 5:30 p.m. will follow the festivities, Griffith said.
The center is still looking to line up more donations for prizes, and more candy donations. Contact Griffith at tim@icecenter.org or 244-4040.
-- Stowe Theatre Guild postpones production over COVID-19 caution
Despite every precaution that Stowe Theatre Guild has taken with its cast and crew of the upcoming production of “Much Ado About Nothing,” a close call with COVID-19 exposure prompted the community theater company to pause its scheduled opening by one week until all cast and crew could be tested.
Those in the production have been vaccinated and wore masks at rehearsals. But after a member was exposed to the virus, rehearsals paused for all to be tested before proceeding to make sure that all were healthy, explained guild member Judith Mathison. No positive cases were found, she noted.
This pause occurred just as the finishing touches on the set, sound, and lights were being put in place for the scheduled opening weekend of Oct. 7-9. The show has been rescheduled to open on Oct. 14 with performances Oct. 14-23.
Those who purchased a ticket for shows on Oct. 7-9 can request to exchange tickets for another available night by emailing tickets@stowetheatre.com or by calling 253-3961. If the ticket manager doesn't hear from patrons by Saturday, Oct. 9, those tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase.
-- Waterbury woman plans memorial ride to honor brother, support autism group
In July 2019, David Auclair was murdered in Hinesburg and although those charged in his case have yet to go to trial, his sister Missy Semprebon of Waterbury would like to honor her brother’s memory with a special event next weekend.
“There is a lot up in the air and no closure. We have done two years of graveside remembrance,” Semprebon said. “I think it is important to celebrate all that David was, not just that he is gone and all the sadness that goes along with how he died.”
On Saturday, Oct. 16, family and friends are holding what they hope will become an annual event. This year it will collect donations to benefit the nonprofit organization Autism Speaks, a cause Auclair supported, Semprebon said.
The plan is to organize a memorial ride from Mt. Abraham Union High School in Bristol, where Auclair’s children attended, to Hope Davey Park in Waterbury Center. “Motorcycles, cars, trucks are all welcome. Kickstands up at 12:30 p.m. and we ride and hopefully enjoy the fall foliage if nature cooperates,” Semprebon explained.
Registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon. A stop is planned at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington where Auclair is buried. “We will observe a moment of silence and if anyone wants to share a few words they are welcome to,” Semprebon said. “We will then ride along Route 2 ending up at Hope Davey Memorial Park’s pavilion for a barbeque and celebration of life.”
Participants are encouraged to bring food for the grill.
Commemorative T-shirts will be available to purchase and donations accepted for Autism Speaks, a national charitable organization dedicated to supporting individuals of all ages with autism and their families, advocating for those with autism, and advancing research into interventions to address autism and related conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.