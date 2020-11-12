The Election Day food drive helped stock the shelves at the Waterbury Area Food Shelf despite limitations due to COVID-19.
The drive wasn’t run at the polls in Waterbury as usual this year due to public health restrictions but local residents stopped by the food shelf which was open much of the day on Tuesday. They dropped off non-perishables, a load of fresh squash and apples, and cash donations.
The food shelf took in at least 21 food donations valued at about $500. Another $530 in monetary contributions were made as well, according to food shelf volunteer Mary Miller.
The Election Day food drive has been a tradition in Waterbury since 2000. Miller offered her thanks to the community for supporting the effort: “Your participation kept the tradition alive during a very challenging time.”
Miller and food shelf Director Dani Kehlmann remind local residents that the community can make donations anytime using collection containers at Shaw’s supermarket, Waterbury Village Market and the Waterbury Public Library.
The Food Shelf is located at 57 South Main St., Suite 3, and it’s open Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays 3-6 p.m. It serves families and individuals from Waterbury, Duxbury, Bolton, Middlesex and Moretown. For more information, call 244-1561 or email wafsmainstreet@gmail.com.
